'We need to get into the several thousands' - Racing League boss reveals crowd-boosting plans

The Racing League's chief executive has vowed to target poor crowd numbers as the competition returns at Yarmouth on Thursday evening.

Racing Post columnist Lee Mottershead labelled crowd figures "hugely disappointing" in his Monday column after 7,935 racegoers attended the events last year, with the event finale at Newcastle attracting only 840 people.

Jeremy Wray hopes those numbers will improve for the third instalment of the Racing League, pointing to several initiatives designed to drive up attendances.

"I picked up on Lee’s piece on audiences and he’s right," he said. "Of the various things we were driving last year we probably didn’t do enough with the audience. A lot of the initiatives this year are very audience oriented. What’s a good number this year? We need to get into the several thousands for each meeting.

"We’ve made a big effort to get bigger audiences, so I’m pretty hopeful we’re going to do that. We have all sorts of promotions on tickets, which you may have seen team managers Matt Chapman and Frankie Dettori pushing on social media.

Jeremy Wray: "We haven’t been brave enough with some of the innovation"

"We have other things coming out in the next few days, including an interactive game with on-the-day prizes and a new partnership to announce, which is in the process of being rubber stamped."

On changes made for this year, he said: "We’ve got a £100,000 race and that’s pretty special at places like Yarmouth, Chepstow and Wolverhampton, while having Frankie involved will hopefully drive an audience. It’s just trying to tweak things it to make it better."

A total of 76 horses have been declared for 2023's opening fixture and Wray is keen to understand why the numbers didn't hold up better from the initial entry stage, when more than 400 were engaged.

He said: "I’m a little bit disappointed by the field sizes, but we struggled last year due to the timing and other options elsewhere, and we can't necessarily do nurseries this early. We’ve got the buy-in of trainers and owners, as you could see by the entries. Where are those horses? We’ve got to answer that."

Responding to wider criticism of the concept, he added: "I have total belief in it. People are copying it in Australia and America. We haven’t been brave enough with some of the innovation, but one of the key things for me is we’ve got to have competitive fields in all races."

