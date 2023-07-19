'We hope it'll be a landmark venue' - Arc plans greyhound track at Wolverhampton racecourse

Arena Racing Company (Arc) has submitted a planning application to develop a new greyhound racing track at Wolverhampton racecourse that it hopes will become a "landmark venue" for the sport.

The move comes as the noose tightens around Perry Barr greyhound track, which is operated by Arc.

It is understood that a pre-planning application submitted by the Corbally Group for 660 residential properties on the Aldridge Road site occupied by Perry Barr stadium is about to reach the public consultation stage. A switch of venue to Wolverhampton racecourse, less than 15 miles away, is now officially in the offing.

Arc has worked with consultants from Sports Turf Research Institute (STRI) on the application to City of Wolverhampton Council, which includes a new state-of-the-art racing surface, located within the current oval horseracing circuit at Wolverhampton.

It is proposed that STRI would oversee the development of the track, with similar race distances to Perry Barr, and ancillary facilities including kennels will be installed alongside the existing horseracing infrastructure.

In addition to the onsite Holiday Inn hotel, Wolverhampton racecourse has a wide range of hospitality facilities, including a panoramic restaurant with uninterrupted views of the racing action.

Mark Spincer, managing director of Arc's racing division, said: “We're delighted to submit this planning application to City of Wolverhampton Council and look forward to working with planners on its development.

“Our aspiration is that Wolverhampton can become a landmark venue for greyhound racing, not just in the West Midlands but nationally.

"Greyhound welfare is a hugely important aspect of our business and we're grateful to STRI for their significant input into the proposal.

"We look forward to working with them and the Greyhound Board of Great Britain on making sure that any new facilities offer the highest possible welfare standards."

