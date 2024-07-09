- More
'We could win it and we've been rubbish. I think they're crap' - Mick Channon thinks England can go all the way at Euro 2024
Classic-winning trainer Mick Channon is confident England can go all the way at Euro 2024 despite a number of below-par performances in the lead up to Wednesday’s semi-final against the Netherlands.
Gareth Southgate’s side have managed only one victory in normal time – a 1-0 win against Serbia – with their other two wins coming in extra time and on penalties over Slovakia and Switzerland respectively.
Although the Three Lions have made it difficult for themselves, Channon, who netted 21 times in 46 games for England between 1972-77, feels they have the quality to lift the trophy on Sunday night.
