Extra time for James Owen after England's Euro win as flight back from Germany is cancelled

Local trainer James Owen was among a host of racing figures lucky enough to witness England’s penalty shoot-out victory over Switzerland at Euro 2024 in Dusseldorf on Saturday night – but he was then forced into extra time himself after his flight home from Germany was cancelled

In contrast to his fellow Hamilton Road operators George Boughey and Ed Crisford, who went to the quarter-final tie together and were back out on Newmarket Heath on Monday morning, Owen was still stuck in Belgium on Monday after deciding to try to make his own way home by train.

At the game, in which England came from behind to draw 1-1 with the Swiss before winning 5-3 on penalties, Owen was a guest of upcoming racing owners Moores Racing, who are new to the sport and currently have horses in training in Newmarket with both Kevin Philippart de Foy and Harry Eustace.