Tributes paid to 'hugely popular' Levy Board chairman Paul Darling following his death aged 64

Tributes have been paid to Levy Board chairman Paul Darling who died suddenly on Friday. He was 64.

In a statement the Levy Board spoke of Darling's "extraordinary enthusiasm, energy and a sense of fun", while the Betting and Gaming Council described him as "hugely popular, intelligent and distinguished".

During Darling's chairmanship of the Levy Board, the organisation played a crucial role in the resumption of British racing during the Covid-19 pandemic, stepping in to provide extra prize-money with racecourse finances hit by the absence of racegoers.

In a statement on Sunday, the Levy Board said: "The board members and staff of the Horserace Betting Levy Board are devastated to learn of the sudden death of our chairman, Paul Darling.

"Paul was a hugely respected and popular colleague and friend. He was devoted to the Levy Board, combining great ability with extraordinary enthusiasm, energy and a sense of fun."

Darling was named as chairman of the Levy Board by the Department for Culture Media and Sport in April 2020, when he succeeded Paul Lee. He had begun a second four-year term as chairman in April and had previously been a government-appointed board member of the organisation between 2008 and 2014.

A King's Counsel who specialised in commercial and construction law at 39 Essex Chambers, London, Darling was also a board member of the Tote between 2006 and 2008 and chairman of the Association of British Bookmakers (ABB) from 2014 to 2019.

Darling had owned racehorses and was a member of the Royal Ascot Racing Club which owned 2005 Derby winner Motivator.

He was also chairman of the Sports Grounds Safety Authority between 2009 and 2015 and was subsequently awarded an OBE for services to safety at sports grounds and horseracing.

Darling leaves a wife, Dr Camilla Darling.

The Levy Board statement added: "His passing will leave a gap in the lives of everyone at the Levy Board. We will miss him deeply but will remember his love of racing and all that he did for the Levy Board and for the sport over many years. Our thoughts are with his family and in particular his wife Camilla."

Darling left the ABB when it was succeeded by the current gambling industry trade body the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC).

On behalf of the BGC, executive director Gary Follis said: “Our deepest sympathies are with Paul’s family and friends at this very sad time. He was a hugely popular, intelligent and distinguished figure in the world of betting. His sharp wit will be greatly missed by us all.”

BGC chair Michael Dugher also paid tribute to Darling, and said: "I am so sorry to learn of the passing of Paul Darling. Such an incredibly clever person but always such great company and great fun. I will remember with much fondness a warm, wise old bear of a man. He made you think and he made you smile.

"A formidable and distinguished lawyer, a powerful and progressive force for British horseracing and a very dear friend to many of us in the betting industry. My thoughts and prayers are with his many friends and loved ones at this terribly sad time."

Racecourse Association chief executive David Armstrong was another to speak of his sadness at the news.

He said: "Paul was a great friend to British racing and a mentor to those he worked with. He became chairman of the HBLB in 2020 and his wise counsel is something I will always hold dearly.

"His leadership of the HBLB during Covid-19 was imperative as the sport rallied to meet the challenges posed by the pandemic.

"The news of his death is a real shock and I extend my condolences to Paul's family, colleagues across British racing and particularly his wife, Camilla."