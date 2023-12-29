Trainers throw their support behind Premier racing as opening fixture of new era nears

Monday marks not only a new year but a new era for British racing with Cheltenham hosting the first Premier raceday, a cross-industry initiative aimed at growing the sport by showcasing its best races in a clearer and easier-to-follow way.

As part of the 2024 fixture list, 170 meetings were designated Premier fixtures , with many due to be run in a protected two-hour window on Saturdays.

Racing leaders hope the new Premier initiative will boost betting turnover and attract new fans by making it easier to identify and follow the sport's best action.

What is Premier racing?

Trainer Jamie Snowden is set to be represented at Cheltenham on Monday by La Marquise in the Listed bumper and is supportive of the ambition to promote the best of the sport and reward those competing in the higher-grade races.

“The two main things that will hopefully come from it is a greater focus on the better races in the sport and increased prize-money as a result of that,” Snowden said. “I believe in racing that you have to aspire to want to have the better horses competing in the better races, which is what we'll be focusing on.

“Take the Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot. The prize-money for that race, which is a Grade 1, wasn’t as high as it was for the handicap hurdle at the end of the card – that’s totally wrong. We have to have better prize-money going into the better races with people aspiring and being incentivised to put horses in together in those races to promote to the public. Hopefully that’s what can be achieved through Premier racing.”

Trainer Olly Murphy is also due to have runners at the first Premier meeting and said that beginning the project, which is being run as a trial over the next two years, at Cheltenham provides the perfect launchpad.

He said: “I think it’s going to provide more accessibility for people and I hope that we all support it and give it the best shot of working out.

“Starting it off at the home of jump racing is a really important step as it’s a fitting venue for enhanced prize-money and, hopefully, good crowds. Hopefully it's a positive start and that positivity builds from there.”

Most Premier meetings will be broadcast on ITV Racing with prize-money for the races boosted in an attempt to create competitive fields and incentivise owners to keep horses in training in Britain.

However, concerns have been raised after it was revealed the initiative has not been supported by new marketing funds, while only limited details have emerged so far about how the meetings will be made to look and feel different for racegoers, television viewers and bettors.



Read these next:

Premier racing begins on New Year's Day at Cheltenham - here's everything you need to know

Racing urged to embrace change following radical fixture list shake-up in bid to ensure sport's long-term health

Do you want £800+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.