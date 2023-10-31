Trainer with 50 per cent strike-rate in the past fortnight sends two in-form runners to Newcastle

Trainer Alan Brown is enjoying his best campaign to date and hopes to continue his form when he sends two runners to Newcastle this evening.

The North Yorkshire-based handler boasts a record of 2-4 in the past fortnight and is currently operating at a 19 per cent strike rate this year after registering 26 winners from 140 runners.

Brown saddles Urban Road in the mile handicap (5.45 ) as the four-year-old attempts to follow up with a third win from his last five appearances at the track.

He said: "He's really well in himself and he just needs a strong gallop. We met just one too good last time, but he's in really good form and I'd expect him to go really close.

"It's a case of covering him up and not hitting the front too soon. He's progressing and he's in really good form. I probably made a mistake because he was a bit too keen with the blinkers last time and he probably did too much, which didn't help the jockey."

Stablemate Blackcurrent is also a course-and-distance winner, with his most recent success coming when he beat Mumcat by a neck in September. The seven-year-old is 6-1 second favourite for the 6f handicap (8.15 )

"He wasn't 100 per cent in the stable yard at the track last time, so I had to take him out just before the race," said Brown. "But he loves the course and he's been in good form."

Brown has comfortably surpassed last year's figure of 15 winners and added: "I've had the best year I've ever had by a mile and everything has gone absolutely brilliant.

"It's not made a massive difference owner-wise, as all the owners I've got have been with me for a while and they're thrilled to bits. However, one or two owners I've had in the past have come back and things are going well."

Spotlight comments

Urban Road (5.45 Newcastle)

Four wins this year, the last two over C&D including last month; again ran well when second of eight under his penalty back here ten days later and should make his presence felt from the same mark in the returning visor (2-4).

Blackcurrent (8.15 Newcastle)

Front-runs; good AW strike-rate and gaining fifth sprint win here when rallying in splendid fashion to regain the lead for the latest of them in September; back up 3lb but has won off this mark and higher; solid.

Urban Road 17:45 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Rowan Scott Tnr: Alan Brown

Blackcurrent 20:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Paula Muir (3lb) Tnr: Alan Brown

