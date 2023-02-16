Tote Fantasy proving popular with significant weekly growth as new private league function added

Tote Fantasy has seen a significant increase in participation, with a growth of 22 per cent every week since its launch in September 2022.

Created by UK Tote Group, the idea was created with the hope of developing more interest in the sport by allowing punters to build their best stable with an imaginary budget of 10,000gns in the hope of winning real money.

As a result of the games popularity, a new private league functionality is set to be added to enhance further growth and engagement in the product.

Jamie Benson, head of Tote Fantasy, said: "Ultimately, I’m a punter and a racing fan before anything else, so we’ve focussed on building a game that we want to play – and for my money, this is the best horseracing bet in the market. But I would say that. We want punters to have a go themselves as I’m confident they’ll agree.

"We are confident the additional ability for players to compete in their own Private Leagues will appeal to this demographic even more so…as well as to the racing purist."

Tote Fantasy will be launching the updated product with two new sponsorships in the Irish racing calendar at Gowran Park on Saturday, February 18 and at Fairyhouse on Saturday, February 25.

