Meet the former Richard Fahey employee now branching out on her own as a trainer

A training venture four years in the planning is taking its first step after Richard Fahey's former travelling head lass Fionn McSharry decided to branch out on her own.

McSharry, 31, has taken out a dual-purpose licence having assumed control of Dudley Hill Racing in Sheriff Hutton, North Yorkshire from her father Chris following major expansion at the family farm.

Building on "four or five" years working at Fahey's powerful Musley Bank yard at nearby Malton, the former amateur rider means business in her new venture with plenty of investment in the facilities.

"It's exciting to have got my licence and we're giving it a good shot," McSharry said. "We've got 17 licensed boxes and have put in an Andrews Bowen gallop, so we're self-sufficient. Dad got the farm in 2019 and everything has been built brand new, and it's a family project we're hoping to grow."

McSharry, who had ten rides under rules and finished second in the Queen Mother's Cup at York in 2016, is starting with a small team of horses but is looking to boost her numbers.

"We've got five horses, a couple for the Flat in the summer and three jumpers, and hopefully within the next few weeks we'll get a few new recruits," she said.

"It's difficult starting up anyway and you've got the current financial climate on top of that, but I've got a couple of people interested in buying horses. I've got a mountain to climb getting owners and horses in the boxes, so we'll start from there.

"It's got to be a business but with the family atmosphere it's very much about fun. That's what racing is all about – attracting people who want to have a good time and enjoy the sport."

McSharry, who had her first runner last month, does not just have her former boss to go to for advice as she finds her feet as a trainer.

"Richard continues to be a great help and Robin O'Ryan [Fahey's assistant] is a great mentor for anyone and is another person always at the end of a phone," she said.

"I used to ride for Rebecca Menzies when she was at Bransby and she is a massive help to me as well. I'm very lucky to have good support and backing from very good people in the industry."

