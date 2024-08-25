Tom Marquand hoping to return this week after fall in Ebor on Saturday

Tom Marquand hopes to be back in the saddle later in the week after giving up his rides at Goodwood on Sunday and Chepstow on Monday.

Marquand took a "bang" when unseated from the Harry Eustace-trained Crystal Delight, who suffered a fatal injury when leading in Saturday's Ebor at York.

Despite riding Elmonjed to victory in the following race, Marquand was forced to give up his one remaining ride at York and will not return to action before Wednesday at the earliest.

"It's going to take a good couple of days to catch a breather and to make sure I'm 100 per cent," said Marquand. "I hit the ground on my shoulder but when the other runners went over me they must have skittled me rather than properly hitting me and, although I've been knocked about, nothing in particular got whacked very hard. Rather than one bullet, I'd say I dodged quite a few.

"I won't be going back riding until I feel right but it's definitely nothing worse than giving it a chance for a couple of days and it was just a case of being banged about."

Eustace described his team as "heartbroken" after losing Crystal Delight and Marquand offered his condolences to connections of the much-loved five-year-old.

"It's very sad because he's an older horse who they had a lot of fun with," said Marquand. "It's a shame for it to happen on any day, let alone for owners who are properly passionate about the game and love their horses so much. I actually went in to gallop him a couple of weeks ago and you could tell everyone was very fond of him as a horse."

Marquand said he felt fit enough on the day to partner Elmonjed in the 6f handicap but, after scoring by three-quarters of a length, had to raise the white flag.

He added: "I felt well enough to ride the horse and didn't give it too much thought but, after riding him, I thought that going out and riding in the next that I'm not going to be doing anyone a service and [standing down] was the right thing to do."

