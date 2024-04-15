Title rivals clash on Cheltenham's Wednesday card as Paul Nicholls and Dan Skelton look to bridge the gap to Willie Mullins

Cheltenham's two-day fixture this week provides an opportunity for trainers' title rivals Dan Skelton and Paul Nicholls to bank some crucial prize-money in the absence of Willie Mullins , and both men look to be well represented on Wednesday's card.

Nicholls saddles course specialist Il Ridoto in the Matt Hampson Foundation Silver Trophy Handicap Chase (2.40 ), with Skelton set to be represented by both Sail Away and Our Jet in the £70,000 feature.

Neither trainer has declared any of their entries for the opening novice hurdle but go head to head in the 2m4½f handicap hurdle (2.05 ), where the Nicholls-trained Lallygag - who was the 66-1 outsider of his three entries before final declarations - faces recent Newbury winner Doyen Quest for Skelton.

Il Ridoto represents Paul Nicholls in Wednesday's feature handicap chase at Cheltenham Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Skelton starts the week a shade over £75,000 ahead of Nicholls and trailing Mullins by £52,000, and has more opportunities to add to his tally with Proschema (3.50 ) and Hidden Heroics (4.25 ).

The finale is a 0-135 handicap worth £20,000 for riders who graduated from pony racing (5.00 ) and Nicholls pitches in Wild Max and Rare Middleton, while Skelton runs In This World.

While Mullins has no runners at Cheltenham this week, Gavin Cromwell is sending a team across the Irish Sea and is represented on Wednesday by Encanto Bruno (1.30 ) and Stumptown (4.25 ) - both of whom have won at the course this season. The trainer also runs Final Orders in the Silver Trophy (2.40 )

