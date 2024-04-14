Racing Post logo
'It's got to be good for racing' - Dan Skelton and Paul Nicholls primed for two-week title showdown with Willie Mullins

Dan Skelton (left to right), Paul Nicholls and Willie Mullins are vying for the title
Dan Skelton (left to right), Paul Nicholls and Willie Mullins are vying for the title

Grand National winner Willie Mullins may have taken the lead but Dan Skelton forecast on Sunday the race for the UK trainers' championship would go to the last day of the jumps season.

And Paul Nicholls warned he was "not giving up for sure" as he battles to retain a crown he has won 14 times.

Success with I Am Maximus at Aintree put Mullins £52,807 clear of Skelton, who is in turn £75,259 ahead of Nicholls in the title race determined by prize-money. The 17-time Irish champion is a best-priced 4-7 favourite to become the first overseas winner since Vincent O'Brien.

David CarrReporter

Published on 14 April 2024inBritain

Last updated 19:07, 14 April 2024

