'This is something I've been planning for a while' - Keith Dalgleish set to saddle final runner on Saturday

Keith Dalgleish will bring to an end his record-breaking training career this week with Alright Sunshine set to be his final runner at Haydock on Saturday.

The leading Scottish trainer shocked racing in February when announcing he is giving up his profession to spend more time enjoying life with his family.

Dalgleish has broken the record for most winners in a Flat season by a Scottish-based trainer five times since taking over at Belstane Racing Stables in Carluke, South Lanarkshire in 2011.

He will end the chapter with Alright Sunshine in the £150,000 bet365 Old Newton Cup for long-time owner Richard Gilbert.

"Alright Sunshine on Saturday will be my last runner, for sure," said Dalgleish. "It will be for Richard Gilbert, who's been a fantastic supporter of mine. He's a great fella who I'd class as a friend."

Dalgleish, 40, has won more than 970 races over both codes in Britain, the vast majority on the Flat, and became the first trainer north of the border to send out 100 winners in a calendar year in 2017.

He gained his tenth Listed success when Chichester won the Ganton Stakes at York last month, but away from the track he has been winding down his operation.

"The horses have gone to various places and the majority of them are going to the sales in July," he said. "We're down to 20 at the minute and we've whittled it down as this is something I've been planning for a while."

Haydock: where Keith Dalgleish will saddle his final runner on Saturday Credit: John Grossick Racing

Alright Sunshine, a nine-time winner over both codes, was one of two runners for the trainer at Royal Ascot when he finished last of 16 in the Copper Horse Handicap on his first start since last November.

Dalgleish, who is to relocate his family to the Scottish Highlands, did not rule out returning to the sport following a career break when revealing his decision to quit.

He started in racing as an apprentice with Mark Johnston and won nearly 300 races as a Flat jockey, including Group 1 success in Germany on ten-year-old Yavana's Pace, before retiring from the saddle at the age of just 21 due to weight issues.

