Find out which six horses remain in contention for Saturday's Coral-Eclipse at Sandown

Emily Upjohn , who could light up the 2023 Flat season judged on the way she tore away from her rivals in the Coronation Cup last time, is in line to face a maximum of five rivals in Saturday's Coral-Eclipse at Sandown.

Trained by John and Thady Gosden, the four-year-old runs in the colours of the Lloyd Webbers, Tactful Finance and Stuart Roden.

She narrowly missed out in last year's Oaks but was a top-level winner in October's British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes and produced a career-best when bolting up in the Coronation Cup at Epsom five weeks ago.

Since then, the daughter of Sea The Stars, who won the 2009 Eclipse, has become a hot favourite for the £750,000 prize, which the Gosden outfit has won four times, most recently with yard darling Enable in 2019.

This year's Eclipse field was on Monday whittled down to a possible six runners after a forfeit stage that resulted in Bay Bridge, Desert Crown, The Foxes, Adayar, and My Prospero among those taken out.

Emily Upjohn's closest market rival is Irish 2,000 Guineas hero Paddington , who followed up at Royal Ascot in the St James's Palace Stakes, and Anmaat , successful in the Group 1 Prix d'Ispahan at the end of May.

Like Paddington, Luxembourg is trained by Aidan O'Brien, who has seven Eclipses on his CV, and remains in contention along with Dubai Honour and West Wind Blows .

"Emily Upjohn has been favourite for this year's Coral-Eclipse ever since her impressive Coronation Cup win last month, and she remains at the head of the betting following the latest entry stage for the Sandown Group 1,” said Coral's David Stevens.

"Paddington has been backed into 13-8 from 6-1 in recent days, so plenty of punters will be glad to see the colt stand his ground, while he could be joined by his Ballydoyle stablemate Luxembourg."

The ground at Sandown, which also races on Friday, was on Monday described as good, good to firm in places, although the potential for rain on Tuesday - up to 10mm - means track officials will delay any decision on watering.

After that, the outlook is largely dry with temperatures possibly nudging towards 30C on Friday and Saturday.

Eclipse betting

Coral: 5-4 Emily Upjohn, 13-8 Paddington, 9-2 Anmaat, 12 Luxembourg, 16 Dubai Honour, 25 West Wind Blows

Coral-Eclipse confirmations

Anmaat

Dubai Honour

Luxembourg

West Wind Blows

Emily Upjohn

Paddington

