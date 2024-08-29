- More
'This is racing catching up with the rest of the world' - stable staff body supports random drug testing following Ed Dunlop case
The National Association of Racing Staff (Nars) has given its backing to proposals to introduce random drug testing at training yards.
Work between the National Trainers Federation (NTF) and Nars is expected to get under way shortly on the potential implementation of a more widespread scheme for staff testing.
The topic has risen to prominence this week after Ed Dunlop was on Tuesday given a one-year disqualification, a penalty which is suspended and only be triggered if he breaches the same rule within the next year, after a runner at Brighton returned a positive test for cocaine last summer.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inBritain
Last updated
- Affordability explainer: what is happening from Friday and how will it impact customers?
- McCoy Awards delayed until 2025 as Jockey Club looks to reduce costs
- 'I thought it was a scam' - Tote punter overjoyed after scooping more than £70,000 on Placepot he didn't realise he'd won at York
- Racecourse bosses criticise the British government's plan for 'mad, idiotic' outdoor smoking ban
- Confirmed runners and riders for the Group 3 Solario Stakes at Sandown on Saturday
- Affordability explainer: what is happening from Friday and how will it impact customers?
- McCoy Awards delayed until 2025 as Jockey Club looks to reduce costs
- 'I thought it was a scam' - Tote punter overjoyed after scooping more than £70,000 on Placepot he didn't realise he'd won at York
- Racecourse bosses criticise the British government's plan for 'mad, idiotic' outdoor smoking ban
- Confirmed runners and riders for the Group 3 Solario Stakes at Sandown on Saturday