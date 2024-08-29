'This is racing catching up with the rest of the world' - stable staff body supports random drug testing following Ed Dunlop case

The National Association of Racing Staff (Nars) has given its backing to proposals to introduce random drug testing at training yards.

Work between the National Trainers Federation (NTF) and Nars is expected to get under way shortly on the potential implementation of a more widespread scheme for staff testing.

The topic has risen to prominence this week after Ed Dunlop was on Tuesday given a one-year disqualification, a penalty which is suspended and only be triggered if he breaches the same rule within the next year, after a runner at Brighton returned a positive test for cocaine last summer.