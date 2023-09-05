'This horse has been so good to us' - William Muir leads tributes as stable star Pyledriver is retired

Pyledriver, winner of last year's King George and the Coronation Cup in 2021, has been retired after the recurrence of a suspensory ligament injury to his off fore, trainer William Muir announced on Tuesday.



The six-year-old was on course to feature in Saturday’s Group 3 September Stakes at Kempton, before a potential crack at the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe next month.

Following a "pretty brilliant" workout on the gallops on Friday, Muir, who trains in partnership with Chris Grassick, started to have some concerns when Pyledriver returned to the yard.

Muir told the Racing Post on Tuesday morning: "He worked superb on Friday and cantered on Monday, but when he came back on Friday he was a little bit sore in the same place where he got that setback in the suspensory ligament before.

"He was fine in the evening, and the next day, and then my vet was in on Monday and we couldn’t believe it. I think there’s something which is niggling and it’s important we don’t do anything because we have to play the game properly.

"He’s not lame and he cantered on Monday, but we had a meeting and all made the decision. This horse has been so good to us and I don’t want to put him through something that could go wrong."

Owned by La Pyle Partnership, the son of Harbour Watch won eight of his 20 starts, five of which were at Group level, and he earned more than £2 million in prize-money.

