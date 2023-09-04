Desert Crown remains in hospital but 'a lot brighter now than when the injury first happened'

Desert Crown is "doing as well as can be expected" as he recovers from an operation on the fractured front fetlock that prematurely curtailed his season just days before his intended outing in the Group 1 Juddmonte International at York last month.

Last year’s Derby hero suffered the injury in his final prep for the Knavesmire engagement on the Al Bahathri Polytrack in Newmarket on August 20.

A flag bearer for the Sir Michael Stoute stable, Desert Crown was taken by the Jockey Club Estates own horse ambulance across town to the Newmarket Equine Hospital (NEH) shortly after his injury and he has remained there since.

Bruce Raymond, racing manager to Saeed Suhail, owner of Desert Crown, has been calling into the NEH on a regular basis over the past two weeks. He said: "The surgeon Matt Smith is extremely happy with the progress Desert Crown is making.

"He's still being box rested at the hospital and will be for a few more weeks at least. He certainly won't be running again this year, but beyond that we'll have to see. He's a lot brighter now than he was when the injury first happened and he's doing as well as can be expected."

At the time of his latest setback, the son of Nathaniel was on the way back from a minor injury that kept him out of the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot in July.

On his sole outing this year, the four-year-old showed he retained all of his ability when an excellent second to Hukum in the Group 3 Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown in May.

A decision over whether Desert Crown races on in 2024 or retires to take up stallion duties has yet to be made.

Read more:

Two supplemented for Group 1 Sprint Cup at Haydock with Shaquille and Kinross among 23 in contention

Desert Crown to miss Juddmonte International at York after suffering injury in morning exercise

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.