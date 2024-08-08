'There's been no jockey error' - John Gosden defends Kieran Shoemark as Ryan Moore takes over on Inspiral

John Gosden has once again backed his first jockey Kieran Shoemark after he was replaced on Inspiral for Sunday’s Group 1 Prix Jacques le Marois by Ryan Moore, insisting that his rider has in no way contributed to the mare’s two defeats this year.

Gosden, who trains in partnership with his son Thady, has been steadfast in his support of Shoemark this season, with the rider stepping up to replace Frankie Dettori following his move to continue his career in the US.

Moore will ride Inspiral for the first time on Sunday when the five-year-old bids to bounce back to form after failing to place in the Group 1 Lockinge Stakes in May and the Group 1 Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot in June.