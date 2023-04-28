'The time is right now' - William Kennedy set to retire after last rides at Southwell on Friday

Jockey William Kennedy will take up the final rides of a career spanning over 25 years at Southwell on Friday night, having announced his intention to retire on Thursday evening.

Kennedy, 41, has ridden more than 450 winners but will bow out with two final rides for Olly Murphy, Fabrique En France () and Fletch ().

Having started his career in Ireland, he moved to Britain and was crowned champion conditional in 2005-06. In his peak, he rode 63 winners in the 2016-17 season during his time with Donald McCain, but the last campaign brought just two winners from around 90 rides. Having contemplated hanging up his riding boots before, Kennedy has made the decision to stop.

"I was in the same boat this time last year and Olly Murphy offered me a job," he said. "I didn't want to give up then, but the time is right now. I've had a good innings and not many jockeys go to 41."

Kennedy won the conditional title during his time with trainer Noel Chance and also had spells with the likes of Paul Webber, Alex Hales and Richard Newland. He regards the Webber-trained Time For Rupert as the best horse he has ridden.

"Being champion conditional was the real highlight and Time For Rupert took me to some places, although unfortunately we didn't quite reach the heights we thought we were going to," he said.

"He won a good handicap at Aintree, a few times at Cheltenham and was second in a World Hurdle. I won the Imperial Cup and Summer Hurdle for Richard Newland and the Lanzarote twice for Nick Williams. I've also always had a good association with Ian Williams and Jonjo O'Neill, and Sarah-Jayne Davies has been very good to me throughout my career."

Kennedy, whose late father Vivian was a jockey and trainer in Ireland, is looking to stay in racing in some capacity.

"I don't really have any plans but I'm qualified as a jockey coach and have done some media training and would love to go down that route if the opportunity arose," he said.

