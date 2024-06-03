'The reception was amazing. It summed up what everyone thought of him' - Paul Hanagan leads tributes to Rob Burrow

Paul Hanagan led the racing community's tributes to Rob Burrow on Monday following the death of the former rugby league star, whose battle with motor neurone disease moved a nation.

The two-time champion jockey worked closely with Burrow in his heroic efforts to raise awareness of MND through racing and gave him his first winner when partnering Macarone to victory at Beverley last August.

Burrow, who spent his entire career with Leeds Rhinos and received an MBE in the 2021 New Year Honours for his services to rugby league, was diagnosed with MND in 2019. He died on Sunday aged 41.

"I'm just heartbroken, it's so sad," said Hanagan. "All the people who knew him know what a good man he was and what he did in raising awareness of MND is phenomenal.

"I was lucky enough to get to know him quite well and we raised nearly £200,000 and it's very special to be involved."

Paul Hanagan: "I'm just heartbroken, it's so sad" Credit: Edward Whitaker

Hanagan was an ambassador for The Good Racing Company, which raises funds for worthy causes through the sport, and became racing director following his retirement from the saddle last year.

"One thing I'll never forget from my career was riding that winner at Beverley on Macarone," he said. "I've been going to Beverley for a long time and never seen scenes like that before. There were always a huge number of fans when Rob was at the racecourse and the reception coming back in that day was absolutely amazing. It just summed up the man himself and what everyone thought of him.

"I first met Rob around 2010 in the first year I was champion jockey and I didn't realise how much of a racing fan he was. His knowledge of the sport was unbelievable.

"I'm really proud of the things I've been able to do through The Good Racing Company. Our main aim is to raise awareness for the likes of Rob Burrow and, as we're doing now, for Graham Lee."

Rob Burrow and family with former teammate Barrie McDermott (centre), Phil Hawthorne and Paul Hanagan (far right) Credit: Megan Dent

In January, Burrow became a patron of Phil Hawthorne's Good Racing Company along with his wife Lindsey. The couple and their three children paid regular visits to racecourses and racing yards.

Middleham trainer Jedd O'Keeffe was responsible for the charity racing club's first horses in the shape of Burrow Seven and Beep Beep Burrow, which was the England international's nickname.

"The Burrow family came to visit a few times and are the most delightful and supportive people," O'Keeffe said. "I found it hard to understand how they managed to cope with what they were coping with and also work so hard raising awareness. It was incredible and just goes to show how courageous and determined they were.

"They came to the races a number of times and Rob seemed to have a connection with the horses. Even though communication wasn't easy, he had an easy manner around them.

"It's terribly sad and we offer our deepest condolences and love to all."