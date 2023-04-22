'That was a brilliant run' - Hill Sixteen owner gets boost as Cooper's Cross runs Scottish National blinder

Owner Jimmy Fyffe, who suffered heartbreak when Hill Sixteen suffered a fatal injury in the Grand National at Aintree last Saturday, enjoyed a happier return to the racecourse as Cooper's Cross chased home Kitty's Light in the Coral Scottish Grand National at Ayr.

As well as losing Hill Sixteen, owned like Cooper's Cross in partnership with Scott Townshend, Fyffe endured a rollercoaster National day, with Florida Dreams securing Grade 2 success in the final race at Aintree. A day earlier Cooper's Cross had fallen after being hampered at the fourth-last fence in the Topham Chase over the Grand National fences when travelling easily.

Making a quick return to the track on Saturday, the Stuart Coltherd-trained eight-year-old came from almost last to beat all but Kitty's Light in Scotland's biggest jumps race, much to the delight of connections.

“That was a brilliant run," said Fyffe, a director and sponsor of Scottish Premiership football team Dundee United. "We thought we had won it coming to the last. He ran eight days ago and then put in a performance like that. What a horse!"

Despite describing events at Aintree as "horrible", Fyffe is hoping Cooper's Cross might be able to work himself into the picture for next year's Grand National.

“Last Saturday was a horrible day," he said. "On Friday this horse was brought down in the Topham going really well and full of running – it’s the ups and downs of racing. We’d have to get him up in the handicap, but Aintree could be the next thing for him.”

After coming close to the biggest win of his career, Borders trainer Coltherd added: "I thought we were there! After running last week, coming here today and running a race like that, he's proved he's got a bit of guts. He's some horse."

