Big Glorious Goodwood hope runs for new trainer with Syd Hosie no longer licensed

A leading Glorious Goodwood contender will run for a new name on Friday after it emerged Syd Hosie no longer has a training licence.

Tony Charlton has been granted a temporary licence to train from the yard at Sherborne, Dorset, enabling Temporize , last year's winner of the £75,000 Coral Goodwood Handicap , to try to defend his crown. Rapid Mission will also be able to run at the track for Charlton.

A BHA spokesperson said in a statement: "The BHA can confirm that Mr Tony Charlton has been granted a temporary licence to train horses from the yard in Sherborne, Dorset at which Mr Syd Hosie has trained most recently.

"Mr Charlton's licence has conditions attached, which will not be made public, and horses declared earlier this week from the yard will be permitted to take up their engagements.

"Regarding Mr Hosie, the BHA will not be commenting on any speculation surrounding any investigations or potential investigations, as is our consistent position in relation to such matters."

Hosie was initially an owner but, after moving his horses to a number of different trainers, he started sending out runners under his own name in 2021.

Temporize provided the dual-purpose trainer Hosie, who won a Grade 2 novice hurdle at Cheltenham on Trials day last year with Rock My Way, with his biggest success on the Flat at Goodwood last year, although the five-year-old subsequently won a bigger pot at Newbury last month.

This is not the first time Charlton has taken over the running of a yard as he was granted a temporary licence to train after an interim suspension was placed on Milton Harris by the BHA last November.

Charlton's previous temporary licence expired in March, but he was granted a new one in late April by the licensing committee while his application to take out a full licence was being considered by the BHA.

The committee added at the time "that process is expected to take around three months", although it caveated it with some uncertainty over the duration.

