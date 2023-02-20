'Standout selection' Sarah Guest named employee of the year at Thoroughbred Industry awards

Sarah Guest has been crowned employee of the year at the 2023 Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards, with judges labelling her a “shining example” of the hard work and dedication exhibited by those working in the racing and breeding industries.

Yard manager for trainer John O’Shea, Guest was also the recipient of the leadership award at the Godolphin-sponsored event on Monday, which was hosted for the first time at York racecourse.

Guest, who has worked for O’Shea since 2005, was praised for her guidance, patience and outstanding care of the horses and her fellow staff members, alongside her dedication to mental health support, for which she has undertaken specialist training.

Guest’s leadership skills were also highlighted last year when she enabled O’Shea’s yard to continue operating to its high standards during a three-month period when the trainer was ill.

Nick Luck, chair of the judging panel, said: “Sarah is a richly deserving winner of this prestigious award and, despite the high quality of the finalists brought forward to this evening’s ceremony, she was a standout selection to be named the employee of the year.

“There can be no doubting the importance of Sarah to the John O’Shea operation, which was demonstrated to greatest effect during 2022 when John O’Shea was unwell. Sarah is a shining example of the sort of hard work and dedication that keeps yards up and down the country running, and we as an industry can be rightly proud of her dedication to ensuring the wellbeing of her colleagues and the horses in her care.”

He added: “It is particularly pleasing to name an employee of the year from outside the nation’s most powerful yards. I hope this encourages all employers, no matter their size, to nominate their staff for recognition in 2024.”

Guest received a £10,000 prize as well as £5,000 for the leadership award. A further £15,000 will be shared between her colleagues at John O’Shea’s.

The David Nicholson newcomer award went to Ryan Kavanagh, who works for Newmarket trainer Amy Murphy, while Claire Ricks, a member of Marco Botti’s team, received the dedication award. Godolphin employee Bethan Byrne picked up the stud staff title, with Amy Vickers, who works for Harry and Roger Charlton, collecting the rider/groom award.

The community award was given to trainer Gay Kelleway, who has been a leading figure within the racing community offering support to Ukraine following Russia's invasion last year, raising money and making trips to the war zone to help people and animals caught up in the conflict.

BHA chair Joe Saumarez Smith said: “I am thrilled to extend my congratulations to Sarah on her success, as well as all those who reached the final this evening. It was a pleasure to be able to stage the awards in person once again and wonderful to bring them to one of racing’s heartlands in Yorkshire.

“All of those nominated throughout the process of this year’s awards should feel rightly proud. They are a credit to themselves and I speak for all in British racing when I say a heartfelt thank you for all they do in being brilliant ambassadors for our sport.”

