Meet the contenders for the 2023 Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards

DAVID NICHOLSON NEWCOMER AWARD

Stephanie Wing

George Scott

Steph is a shining example of what can be achieved when given a chance in racing. After a difficult upbringing, Steph has been determined to learn and create a career for herself.

Over time at George Scott Racing, she has become an intrinsic and valued member of the team, working her way up to managing the treadmill. She provides detailed feedback on every horse she works and 2022’s winningmost Flat horse of the year, Captain Kane, has thrived under her loving care. Despite the odds, Steph has continued to flourish and is an inspiration to all at Eve Lodge.

Stephanie Wing Credit: Dan Abraham

Ryan Kavanagh

Amy Murphy

In 2021 and with no experience in racing, Ryan started to work at Amy Murphy Racing when they were short-staffed, despite his long-term goal to become an electrician. He was hooked by racing and his rapid improvement in such a small amount of time has been nothing short of astonishing.

Ryan now enjoys riding the more difficult horses in the yard, while working towards his new dream of an apprentice licence. He had to deal with family tragedy recently when his eldest brother died and, where many would have wilted, he became the rock for his family while remaining dedicated and passionate about racing.

Ryan Kavanagh Credit: Dan Abraham

Amy Grieve

Rose Dobbin

New Year's Day is not a common start date but for Amy it marked her first day at Rose Dobbin Racing, since when she has impressed more and more.

Despite being the youngest in the yard, Amy has not let that stop her becoming a well-liked and integral part of the team. She has a calm, no-fuss attitude both in the saddle and out, which is clearly evident in the way the horses behave for her. After working on her riding, she has now started schooling, and her enthusiasm and determination mean that she is only going to improve.

Amy Grieve Credit: Dan Abraham

LEADERSHIP AWARD

Sarah Guest

John O’Shea

When trainer John O’Shea fell ill for a part of 2022, he would eventually be taken out of action for more than three months. It is thanks to Sarah’s initiative, leadership and determination that the yard was able to continue operating through this period.

Sarah turns her hand to any role in the yard, from equine nursing to working with owners, and is passionate about developing members of staff at the yard and in the industry. She takes a personal interest in the welfare and wellbeing of her colleagues, and of the horses in her care, both during and following their racing careers.

Sarah Guest Credit: Dan Abraham

Jessica O’Keefe

Venetia Williams

Working life had turned full circle for Jessica when she joined Venetia Williams’ yard in 2007. Her toes had first been dipped in racing after a speculative letter to Venetia’s yard at age 14 led to a work experience placement, and a love affair was started.

Following spells with Noel Meade and Paul Nicholls, Jessica returned to where it all began and has become an integral part of a yard enjoying its finest hours. She is a born leader who takes a genuine interest in her horses and her people, which extends to organising nights out and even international holidays for her colleagues, including many who had never been abroad or had no-one to go away with.

Jessica O'Keefe Credit: Dan Abraham

Becky Smith

Micky Hammond

Becky has developed a reputation not only at Micky Hammond's yard but across Middleham as a leader, mentor, confidante, and pillar of the community.

She played a crucial role in the upturn of fortunes at the yard, not only through her daily riding duties but also wider business responsibilities and through the development of the team – often going above and beyond in the care of new staff members. Her personality and the respect with which she is held in the local community mean she is regularly approached for guidance and advice from people outside the Hammond yard.

Becky Smith Credit: Dan Abraham

RIDER/GROOM AWARD

Emma Tully

Assistant trainer, Girsonfield Stud and Racing

From student to head lass to assistant trainer is already an impressive journey after just six years at Girsonfield, but Emma Tully’s nomination is based on so much more: mentor to newcomers, originator of innovative working practices, encyclopaedic knowledge of every horse and its needs, social media guru and now lorry driver.

Anyone who meets Emma is struck not just by her enormous appetite for work but also by how she handles and prepares her horses – not just to win but to reach the racecourse in the best of health. Her colleagues will confirm she is simply brilliant.

Emma Tully Credit: Dan Abraham

Amy Vickers

Rider/groom, Harry and Roger Charlton

Few of us get better at our jobs after 30 years – Amy Vickers is doing just that, but this is not all that sets her apart. Joining Beckhampton as an apprentice, she is now the yard’s heartbeat: leading by example, guiding newcomers, offering extra riding tuition in her own time, organising social events, tackling the tricky horses others avoid and always doing so with a winning smile.

First to volunteer for extra work, her dedication to her horses sees her lavish them with affection long after their careers are over. Everyone at the yard is behind this exceptional person who keeps Beckhampton ticking.

Amy Vickers Credit: Dan Abraham

Rita Gillies

Yard staff, Lucinda Russell

Overcoming adversity has always been part of racing but Rita Gillies’s sheer grit is awe-inspiring.

In 2012 she suffered two debilitating strokes. Then her brother, Cheltenham Festival-winning jockey Campbell Gillies, died. Needing to support her mother, and despite her own difficulties, Rita joined Lucinda Russell’s yard. Through her love of horses and support of her team, Rita’s rehabilitation now sees her run the horse turnout, take horses on and off walkers and spend hours brushing and attending to injuries. Her workmates are unanimous in their opinion that a day without Rita means a day without the spirit and determination of a remarkable lady.

Rita Gillies Credit: Dan Abraham

STUD STAFF AWARD

Andrew Rawlin

Blue Diamond Stud

Dedicated and hard-working, Andrew has been an integral part of Blue Diamond Stud for 11 years.

It was his quick thinking that saved Group 1 winner and now stallion Decorated Knight when he had to be resuscitated when born not breathing. With meticulous attention to detail, he knows each mare on the stud, its character and family, and through his connection with each of them can sense if anything is ever amiss.

A great leader, he is a natural at nurturing talent and imparting his wealth of knowledge with those in his team, with many progressing into successful careers in the breeding industry.

Andrew Rawlin Credit: Dan Abraham

Bethan Byrne

Dalham Hall Stud

A highly valued member of the team and respected mentor at Dalham Hall Stud, Bethan is a continuous support to everyone and provides hands-on help with familiarising new starters with the contracting process for stallion nominations.

Widely regarded as the ultimate ‘tour guide’, Bethan frequently welcomes schools and students on visits around the stud and ensures they are enjoyable, insightful, impactful and always gratefully received. She is always the first to volunteer and give up her own time to support causes, this year helping with the Lexington/Newmarket schools exchange and the local scout group visit and organising the highly successful stud MacMillan coffee morning. She is a highly respected and valued member of the team.

Bethan Byrne Credit: Dan Abraham

Davina Burrows

Deerfield Farm

Regarded as ‘super-woman’, Davina is the yard manager of Deerfield Farm, skilfully combining her role with a busy family life.

Davina has an exceptional knowledge of pedigrees, unrivalled organisational skills and a deep love for the horses in her care, as well as unwavering patience with the trickier ones, and has been known to stand for hours in a field gaining their trust when one won't be caught! She always has a happy, can-do attitude and is willing to put in the extra hours required when working on a busy stud. The ultimate team player, she always considers other people's welfare before hers and is pivotal to the running of the stud.

Davina Burrows Credit: Dan Abraham

DEDICATION AWARD

David Crofts

Marcus Tregoning

Known as ‘Daigo’ to his friends, David has experienced a remarkable racing life.

Having started in the sport in 1978, David is embarking on his 45th year of service at the age of 62. Chief work-rider to Marcus Tregoning, he has amassed considerable knowledge in that time and is a valued adviser to the Derby-winning trainer. He has been the key rider of Group 1 winner Mohaather and the 2021 Britannia Stakes winner Perotto, and has also been associated with greats such as Desert Orchid, Persian Punch and Indian Ridge.

Every day David takes immense pride in his work and is a source of inspiration to his colleagues.

David Crofts Credit: Dan Abraham

Claire Ricks

Marco Botti

When you can trace a career to looking after and riding out the Grand National legend Rag Trade, you know the roots in horseracing are very deep. Now travelling head lass to Marco Botti, Claire came into racing in 1974 and has experience working for numerous trainers including Pat Haslam, Jack Berry, Robert Williams and Luca Cumani.

During her time with Marco, she has looked after stars such as Gitano Hernando, Joshua Tree and Euro Charline, and also played a key role in getting horses to safety during a fire at the yard last year. With an unrivalled knowledge of racing, she is now mentoring her less experienced colleagues, helping them to progress their own careers and developing racing’s future workforce.

Claire Ricks Credit: Dan Abraham

Patrick McConville

Hascombe & Valiant Stud

It is behind the steering wheel of his tractor that you will find Patrick McConville at his happiest as he manages the paddocks at Hascombe & Valiant Stud, where he has worked since 1995.

With almost four decades in the stud industry under his belt, Patrick is in sole charge of paddock management and, while he does not work directly with the horses, he still has strong bonds with them, partly due to his constant supply of Polos when it is his turn on night-time checks. He is an absolute joy to work with, and his cheerful demeanour always lifts others. He sets the standard among his colleagues and is the go-to person for anybody in need of advice.

COMMUNITY AWARD

Gay Kelleway

Gay Kelleway Racing

Love for horses manifests in many ways, but for Gay Kelleway it has prompted perilous journeys to the edge of a warzone.

Seeing horses suffering in war-torn Ukraine, the Newmarket trainer was determined to help. Despite the danger – with rockets exploding just yards away – she led rescue and aid missions to the Ukraine-Poland border, saving hundreds of horses (plus cats, dogs and even families) from the ravages of conflict. Her experience made her only more determined, and thanks to immense fundraising efforts she has single-handedly coordinated convoys of horseboxes, delivering critical medical aid and supplies to an equine hub in the region.

Gay Kelleway Credit: Dan Abraham

Margo Walsh

Operations and community manager, the Jockey Club

A force for good who brings communities together, Margo Walsh’s passion for people has already left an indelible mark on Newmarket and its residents.

Instrumental in setting up support services to help the lonely and clinically vulnerable during the pandemic, Margo often finds herself immersed in “projects of passion”. Her desire for bringing people together has helped build strong and lasting relationships with key racing and non-racing partners. Her positive influence can be seen across the town – in the Newmarket Community Network, rejuvenating public spaces, helping the homeless or promoting grassroots sport – and all in addition to the day job.

Margo Walsh Credit: Dan Abraham

Jo Foster

Jo Foster Racing

In 2017, trainer Jo Foster broke her back in a horrific riding accident. Rehabilitation was tough, particularly mentally, but the support she received motivated Jo to help others using the power of horses to heal and inspire.

Together with staying chaser Sigurd and his Shetland Pony sidekick Yogi, Jo tours care homes and schools across West Yorkshire, giving people the extraordinary experience of meeting a racehorse. Her unstinting passion and dedication for animal therapy helps racing connect with the wider community in a meaningful way, bringing joy to all generations and creating wonderful memories that will last a lifetime.

Jo Foster Credit: Dan Abraham

