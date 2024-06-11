'She’s done a lot during a challenging time' - industry heavyweights pay tribute to outgoing BHA chief executive Julie Harrington

Julie Harrington has been praised for overseeing structural reform of British horseracing that will enable her replacement as BHA chief executive to take the sport forward in a positive manner.

Harrington will leave her role at the end of the year with her major successes as chief executive including the introduction of a new governance system that places the BHA board at the centre of decision making.

Julian Richmond-Watson, chair of the Thoroughbred Group, the umbrella organisation representing racing professionals, said the alteration to the way the sport was governed meant it would be easier for Harrington's replacement as BHA chief executive to push racing forward.

He said: “I do wish her well as she’s done a lot during a challenging time for the sport. She’s done a lot of hard work, because it’s a 24-7 role.

“I hope the BHA is able to recruit someone who can follow in difficult footsteps because it’s not an easy job. That said, we have given the BHA the authority to take a much more positive role in racing and that does give someone a real opportunity to come in and make a mark. The right person has the chance to bring everyone together under this structure and move the sport forward because of the work Julie has done.”

Harrington’s leadership in the creation of a new industry strategy and lobbying government on levy reform was highlighted by David Armstrong, chief executive of the Racecourse Association (RCA).

He said: “The RCA is grateful to Julie for all she has achieved in her four years as BHA chief executive. Julie’s vast experience in horseracing, including eight years working with Northern Racing and time as a non-executive director at the BHA and in other elite sports administration, meant she was well suited to this challenging role.

“During Julie’s tenure, we worked collaboratively to develop and run a number of significant initiatives for the betterment of British racing. Notably, the new industry governance structure has meant that major decisions are no longer hamstrung by the power of veto, and the long-term industry strategy has already started to make the changes we believe are necessary to safeguard the future of our great sport. Recently, Julie was part of the sport’s joint negotiating team as we worked in good faith with the government and betting industry to come to an agreement on levy reform.

“I am pleased Julie will remain in post until the end of the year so that we can continue this work and find a suitable replacement to seamlessly transition into the role.”

Harrington’s departure will come nearly four years after she was appointed and Rod Street, the former chief executive of Great British Racing, said the role was a challenging one.

“During my near 15-year tenure at GBR I worked with four BHA CEOs," said Street. "The numbers don’t lie; the role has a shelf life, so I am not surprised Julie has decided it is time to move on.

“The lead role at the BHA is an unenviable one due to the structure of the sport and the near impossible task of satisfying the needs of its many and varied stakeholders. Talented operator that Julie is, such a responsibility invariably takes its toll and I respect her decision to pass the baton on to a new leader.”

