Punting Pointer: 'She knows where the winning line is' - Adaay In Devon heads north in the hunt for £20,000 bonus

Adaay In Devon will bid to defy a significant penalty in the hunt for a £20,000 bonus as she makes a long trip north to Carlisle for Rod Millman.

The two-year-old filly made the six-hour journey from East Devon to Cumbria on Tuesday before her run in the opening fillies' novice stakes (2.05 ), where she will become just the fourth runner at Carlisle for Millman.

The trainer, whose sole win at the track came in 2007, is searching for a hat-trick with the daughter of Adaay following success at Windsor and Goodwood, and hopes his improving filly can shoulder a 12lb penalty in order to land another significant prize.

"It's a long way to go but we're chasing a bonus," Millman said. "There's a fillies' bonus and she's won two of them, which means she's won £40,000 already, and if she was lucky enough to win she'd get an extra £20,000 – but she's got to win first!

"We've sent her up the day before and although she's got a 12lb penalty, we're putting up our apprentice Oliver Searle to take seven off, which should help.

"She knows where the winning line is and is very game and genuine. She likes soft ground, so it's all good signs, but there could be a dark horse who shows more than they have previously, you never know."

Spotlight comment

Progressive filly, decisively winning a Windsor maiden and Goodwood novice (both 6f, soft) last month; has to carry a double penalty, but Oliver Searle's 7lb claim will help and testing ground would be very much in her favour; major player.

While Adaay In Devon faces a tough assignment on Wednesday, she has already provided plenty of success for the Horniwinks Racing Syndicate, which is made up of farmers based near Millman's yard in Devon.

"A few of the owners are going up with her and it's brilliant for them as she's won £56,000 already this season with the bonuses," Millman said.

"They bought her dam Favourite Girl out of an Exeter cattle market at a bankruptcy sale with a foal at foot. That foal, who was called Devon Envoy, won three times with me and this is the filly they bred after, so it's a really lovely tale."

Read more:

Who will win the 2023 Betfred St Leger based on ten-year trends?

'If it was to come off it would be magical' - excitement builds for royal runner Desert Hero in the St Leger

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99

Sign up here . 18+. New UK+IRE customers only. Certain deposit methods and bet types excluded. Minimum first £/€5 bet within 14 days of account reg at minimum odds 1/2 to get 4x £/€5 free bets. Free bets available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets valid for seven days. Stake not returned. Restrictions and T&Cs apply . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

