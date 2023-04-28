‘She has the same mentality as her dad’ - Kevin Stott pays tribute to partner and agent Megan Nicholls

Kevin Stott has hailed the role of his partner Megan Nicholls in the rapid rise that has seen him become Amo Racing’s new number one jockey with two good chances in the season’s first Classics at Newmarket next weekend.

Stott was talking to the Racing Post for a major interview in Sunday’s newspaper in which he reflected on the need to turn his back on northern racing in order to achieve his ambitions, the depth of unfulfilled talent in the weighing room, and his prospects of Guineas glory on Nell Gwyn winner Mammas Girl and Craven hero Indestructible.

It was a big call for 28-year-old Stott to leave Kevin Ryan last autumn, given he had been with the Yorkshire trainer since he was 16, but he made it knowing he had huge support behind him in Nicholls, who now acts as agent to not only Stott but also her sister Olive and Ray Dawson. With Nicholls booking the rides, he achieved a career-best month last October with 23 winners to propel him to his first century.

"I wanted to try something different when I went freelance, so when Meg decided to stop riding and said she was half thinking of becoming an agent, I thought we should give it a go,” he said.

Kevin Stott: "I wanted to try something different when I went freelance"

"Weirdly, it works really well. I know how determined Meg is when it comes to work. When she decides she wants to do something, she will do it 100 per cent. She has the same mentality as her dad. She probably has even greater ambitions for me than I do."

The couple’s ambitions for Stott’s career were certainly helped when Kia Joorabchian took him on as Amo Racing’s number one jockey in February.

"When they contacted me about the Amo job it was a huge thing for me," said Stott.

"I never thought that within a few months of going freelance that sort of job offer would come along. We spoke for a good bit and then Kia asked me to go home and think about it – and whenever you have to sign a piece of paper there is plenty to think about. I had conversations with Megan, my dad and Megan's dad, Paul. It was the right thing for me and it has come at the right time in my career.”

