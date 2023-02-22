'I can't wait to get started' - Amo Racing appoint Kevin Stott as new retained rider

Kevin Stott has been named as the new retained rider for the ambitious Amo Racing operation ahead of the start of the 2023 Flat season.

The 28-year-old, who enjoyed a career-best 116 winners in 2022, is currently flying high at the head of the all-weather jockeys' championship for 2022-2023 with 60 victories, many in the Amo Racing colours.

The northern-based jockey gained his biggest success when Hello Youmzain won the Group 1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot in 2020 for Kevin Ryan.

In October, Stott announced in a "mutual decision" with Ryan he would be going freelance and has branched out by riding for an array of different trainers, notably George Boughey.

Rossa Ryan had previously occupied the retained rider role with Amo until he split with the organisation in September last year.

Crypto Force: Classic contender for Stott to look forward to Credit: Patrick McCann

Amo Racing principal Kia Joorabchian said: “We're delighted to have secured Kevin as our number one rider for the 2023 season. He is super talented and we consider him one of the top-tier elite Flat jockeys. I am positive we can provide him with a platform from which he can excel further and we look forward to a successful partnership.”

Stott, who starts his new job on March 1, can look forward to partnering the fancied Baradar in the SBK Lincoln Handicap at Doncaster on April 1 as one of his first assignments.

Classic contender Crypto Force is another leading Amo ride in 2023, with the Group 2 winner now under the care of John and Thady Gosden.

Stott said: “The Amo Racing job is arguably one of the biggest. The strength and depth they have at their disposal is second to none and I'm very excited to be part of the team. I look at this as the beginning of a long and successful partnership.”

He added: “I want to ride the best horses in the best races and that is the level Amo operate at. I can't wait to get started."

