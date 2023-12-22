'Serious consideration' being given to Cheltenham New Year's Day option for Ballymore star Impaire Et Passe

Last season's brilliant Ballymore winner Impaire Et Passe is not certain to line up in the Grade 1 Matheson Hurdle, the highlight of the fourth and final day of Leopardstown's Christmas festival.

Simon Munir and Isaac Souede's star five-year-old, who was narrowly beaten by Teahupoo on his seasonal reappearance in the Hatton's Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse this month, will be given an entry in the Grade 2 Dornan Engineering Relkeel Hurdle over 2m4f on Cheltenham's New course.

Racing manager Anthony Bromley confirmed the Cheltenham option to the Racing Post, saying: "We are definitely entering Impaire Et Passe for the Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham. It gives us some options.

"He only has the smaller 3lb penalty in the race and there is good prize-money attached so it is seriously being considered. Willie [Mullins] will make the final decision as always and he won't need to make that call until declaration time for the Matheson Hurdle, which will be on the 27th. So we will know then."

Impaire Et Passe features among seven entries for the Matheson Hurdle, which his trainer Willie Mullins has won in each of the last five years and nine of the last 11.

Stablemates State Man – the winner in 2022 – and Echoes In Rain are also among the Leopardstown entries, while Gordon Elliott could be represented by Zanahiyr, Fils D'Oudairies and the exciting Irish Point. Bob Olinger rounds out the possibles for Henry de Bromhead.

Matheson Hurdle (2.20 Leopardstown, December 29)

Paddy Power: 1-4 State Man, 3 Impaire Et Passe, 9-2 Echoes In Rain, 14 Bob Olinger, 20 Irish Point, Zanahiyr, 100 Fils D'Oudairies.

