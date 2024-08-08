Racing's leaders issue declarations of support and inclusivity following riots across Britain

Rioting that has erupted nationwide over recent days has been condemned by the BHA, the Jockey Club and Arena Racing (Arc), who have all sought to emphasise the inclusivity of British racing.

Four hundred people have been arrested with 140 charged in the worst outbreak of public disorder since the 2011 London riots. On Thursday, two men were sentenced to 32 months each in prison for violent disorder on Merseyside.

The rioting developed out of protests taking place in the aftermath of the fatal stabbing of three girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop in Southport last month. Violent clashes have taken place across various parts of Britain and Northern Ireland, with a focus on targeting asylum seekers and Muslims.

On Thursday, the BHA encouraged anyone who was experiencing discrimination in the sport, or had seen it happening, as a result of what has been taking place in Britain to contact its anonymous reporting service, RaceWISE, via its online form or by phoning 0800 852 580.

“British racing is a place for everyone and we take our responsibility to provide a welcoming environment for all seriously,” the BHA said. “We condemn all forms of discrimination and if you have experienced it in our sport, or are aware of it taking place, contact RaceWISE.”

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer will chair a Cobra meeting to help coordinate the response to any further threats of violence, with concerns that rioting could take place over the weekend.

Racing takes place at both Jockey Club and Arc venues this weekend, and the racecourse groups said their focus would be on ensuring British racing was welcoming and inclusive.

A statement from Arc said: “Arena Racing Company is deeply disturbed by, and strongly condemns, the violence that has erupted across the UK. We are committed to supporting our employees, visitors and stakeholders affected by these matters.

“Our focus remains on fostering an inclusive and safe environment for all where diversity is celebrated, and everyone is treated with respect. Thank you for standing with us against racism and for being part of the solution.”

The Jockey Club, whose chief executive, Nevin Truesdale, is a signatory to British racing’s diversity and inclusion commitment alongside representatives from 29 other industry groups, said: “The Jockey Club condemns all acts of aggression, criminality, and racism. This does not reflect our vision of British racing as a sport for all.

“Our racecourses have been the heartbeat of our communities for hundreds of years and are places where people from all walks of life have come together. At times like this we'd encourage everyone to continue to provide each other with love and support.”

