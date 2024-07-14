Racing urged to get behind GoFundMe page set up in support of John Hunt and his daughter Amy

A GoFundMe page set up in support of John Hunt and his daughter Amy on Saturday had raised almost £16,000 on Sunday afternoon.

Carol Hunt, the wife of the BBC commentator, and their daughters Hannah and Louise died after being attacked in their home in Bushey , Hertfordshire on Tuesday.

The family spoke for the first time since the attack on Saturday, saying their "devastation cannot be put into words". Suspect Kyle Clifford, 26, was arrested in hospital on Friday on suspicion of murder.

Hunt, a former police officer, has been the lead racing commentator on BBC 5 Live for 20 years as well as being part of the broadcaster's team at the Olympics, where he specialises in swimming, and the winter Olympics. Hunt also works as a presenter for Sky Sports Racing and a commentator for French racing broadcaster Equidia.

The GoFundMe page was launched by Hunt's colleague at Sky, Matt Chapman, and Betway's head of communications Chad Yeomans, with the blessing of the Hunt family and hopes to raise £50,000.

Writing on the fundraising page, Chapman said: "It's with a heavy heart that this GoFundMe is set up for the Hunt family after the horrific events in Bushey, Hertfordshire, on July 9.

"Carol Hunt, 61, Hannah Hunt, 28, and Louise Hunt, 25, were murdered while at the home they loved. They are the wife and children of much-loved sports commentator John Hunt, widely seen as one of the most talented and nicest blokes you could meet. Also a true family man. Hunty has always oozed decency.

"This GoFundMe page has the blessing of John and his family. I am sure, like me, you have been left numb by what has happened.

"I want to help. What can I do? That is a question many of you will be asking and have asked John in hundreds/thousands of messages that have meant so much to those involved.

"Well, what we can do is raise as much money as possible for the Hunt family, in particular daughter Amy. On the back of the horror, I know John would so dearly love Amy to be able to get through life without any financial worries.

"Of course, during these devastating times life continues. If we can relieve any stress for the Hunts then why wouldn't we all do so? This is a special family that has been left heartbroken. Please give anything you can to show them just how much we care and love them.

"I have managed two GoFundMe pages before and I can't emphasise enough that every penny counts. 50,000 people that give £5 is a lot of money.

"Finally, I would just like to thank Chad Yeomans for starting up this page. He kindly allowed me to take it over in order to give it as big a reach as possible. Chad will transfer the funds he has raised to this GoFundMe."