Racing Post's Chris Cook and Patrick McCann scoop writer and photographer of the year awards

The Racing Post's Chris Cook and Patrick McCann scooped major prizes at the Horserace Writers and Photographers Association (HWPA) Derby Awards on Monday when they were named racing writer and racing photographer of the year respectively.

Cook, senior reporter at the Racing Post since 2021, received the prestigious Clive Graham Trophy after being voted racing writer of the year for the first time at London's Royal Lancaster Hotel.

A four-time reporter of the year, Cook beat off Racing Post colleagues Bill Barber and Peter Thomas, winner of the award last year, as well as The Guardian’s Greg Wood, to take the title. Cook’s victory also maintained the Racing Post’s stranglehold on the top prize, becoming the ninth winner in a row for the newspaper.

Cook’s submission contained the inside story of Animal Rising’s attempt to stop this year’s running of the Grand National at Aintree, his exploration of the Lambourn training centre as part of the Racing Post’s Racing Heartlands series and an opinion piece entitled How has it come to this? The Tories are trashing racing.

Cook said: “I want to say thank you to my wife and child, to Andy Scutts, who was the first person to hire me to a racing job and changed my life. To Tony Paley for keeping me going and to Tom Kerr, without whom I might have had to get a proper job at some stage.

“Almost everything that’s good in my life I owe to horseracing and in particular to the great men and women of the press room. I don’t get racing nearly as often as I used to, or as often as I’d like, but it’s always great fun to see you guys and I look forward to many such days in the future.”

Patrick McCann claimed the photographer of the year award for a second time on Monday for a portfolio of pictures that were described as being “a great range of subjects” by the HWPA judges. It included a striking picture of a mud-splattered Darragh O’Keeffe grimacing directly into the camera.

Patrick McCann's picture of a mud-spattered Darragh O'Keeffe Credit: Patrick McCann

The title, which McCann also won in 2021, is the fifth success for the Racing Post’s Ireland photographer, who also won the picture of the year award in 2015, 2016 and 2019. Colleague Edward Whitaker was among the runners-up.

McCann said: “I’d like to thank the committee and all my colleagues and pay a tribute to Gerry Cranham. He was a giant of the press room, he mentored us, he treated us as equals and he was an all-round great guy.”

Nick Luck was named reporter of the year, a category for which Racing Post industry editor Bill Barber and Jonathan Harding were shortlisted, while Ian Carnaby picked up the specialist writer award, for which Racing Post senior writer Lee Mottershead had been nominated.

Picture of the year was won by freelancer Tim Goode, with the emerging talent award shared by Megan Nicholls and commentator Alex Fussey. The Racing Post's James Stevens, Liam Headd, Kitty Trice and Maddy Playle were all shortlisted in the category.

John and Thady Gosden were named international trainers of the year, with Julie Camacho Flat trainer of the year and William Buick Flat rider of the year. Shadwell Estates was owner of the year, Harry Cobden was crowned jump jockey of the year and Lucinda Russell was named jumps trainer of the year.

57th HWPA Derby Awards winners

Racing writer of the year Chris Cook (Racing Post)

Photographer of the year Patrick McCann (Racing Post)

Reporter of the year Nick Luck

Specialist writer of the year Ian Carnaby

Emerging talent award Megan Nicholls and Alex Fussey

Picture of the year Tim Goode

Broadcaster of the year Lydia Hislop

International trainer of the year John and Thady Gosden

Flat trainer of the year Julie Camacho

Flat rider of the year William Buick

Jumps trainer of the year Lucinda Russell

Jump jockey of the year Harry Cobden

George Ennor trophy for outstanding achievement Paul Hanagan

Arabian racing achievement award James Owen

