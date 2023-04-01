Racing League takes shape with Oisin Murphy and Billy Loughnane among those drafted
Mick Quinn was thrilled to have snapped up the services of Connor Beasley for the North in this year's Racing League following the jockeys' draft for this year's unique team contest.
Beasley was Quinn's first-choice pick for his team at the draft, which took place at Doncaster on Saturday, and will be joined by the likes of Harrison Shaw, Classic-winning rider Oisin Orr and Pierre-Louis Jamin on the North's team.
Quinn said: "I'm very pleased to have got Connor as a few teams were looking at him and he did us proud last year. I've tried to keep it to northern jockeys as it's who most of my trainers wanted. Hopefully they'll all be available when needed.
"We've got a nice blend of experience alongside some up-and-coming riders in the team. Harrison was a star for us when given a few opportunities last year, while Pierre-Louis was wanted by Hugo [Palmer, trainer]. It's a really good group of jockeys who'll hopefully go well."
Multiple British champion jockey Oisin Murphy has been snapped up to ride for team Scotland, with fellow Group 1-winning riders Paul Mulrennan, Hayley Turner and Pat Cosgrave among them.
Rising star apprentice Billy Loughnane will take part in his first Racing League and rides for Team Ireland, which also included fellow young talent Dylan Browne McMonagle and established riders Ben Curtis and Daniel Muscutt.
Frankie Dettori, who was recently announced as the jockey-manager for the East, picked Callum Shepherd as his first-choice, while his team also includes Arc-winning jockey Luke Morris and Jack Mitchell.
Saffie Osborne, whose 6539-1 treble on the final night dramatically secured Wales and the West the title last year, headlines that team once again, while Sean Levey, Rossa Ryan and Kieran Shoemark feature among Matt Chapman's London and the South team.
This year's Racing League begins at Yarmouth on July 27 before ending with its sixth meeting at Southwell on September 13.
Racing League 2023 jockeys
Ireland
Daniel Muscutt
Billy Loughnane
Ben Curtis
Joanna Mason
Dylan Browne McMonagle
Gavin Ryan
Adam Farragher
London and the South
Sean Levey
Marco Ghiani
Rossa Ryan
Kieran Shoemark
Jason Watson
Nicola Currie
Charlie Bishop
Scotland
Oisin Murphy
Paul Mulrennan
Hayley Turner
David Probert
Pat Cosgrave
Rowan Scott
Andrew Mullen
The East
Frankie Dettori
Callum Shepherd
Jack Mitchell
Luke Morris
Ray Dawson
Laura Pearson
Kaiya Fraser
The North
Connor Beasley
Cam Hardie
Oisin Orr
Frederick Larson
Harrison Shaw
Paula Muir
Pierre-Louis Jamin
Wales and the West
Saffie Osborne
David Egan
Adam Kirby
Ross Coakley
Trevor Whelan
Tom Queally
Rhys Clutterbuck
Yorkshire
David Allan
Clifford Lee
PJ McDonald
Tom Eaves
Jonny Peate
Ali Rawlinson
Josephine Gordon
