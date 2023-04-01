Racing League takes shape with Oisin Murphy and Billy Loughnane among those drafted

Mick Quinn was thrilled to have snapped up the services of Connor Beasley for the North in this year's Racing League following the jockeys' draft for this year's unique team contest.

Beasley was Quinn's first-choice pick for his team at the draft, which took place at Doncaster on Saturday, and will be joined by the likes of Harrison Shaw, Classic-winning rider Oisin Orr and Pierre-Louis Jamin on the North's team.

Quinn said: "I'm very pleased to have got Connor as a few teams were looking at him and he did us proud last year. I've tried to keep it to northern jockeys as it's who most of my trainers wanted. Hopefully they'll all be available when needed.

"We've got a nice blend of experience alongside some up-and-coming riders in the team. Harrison was a star for us when given a few opportunities last year, while Pierre-Louis was wanted by Hugo [Palmer, trainer]. It's a really good group of jockeys who'll hopefully go well."

Connor Beasley: snapped up by Mick Quinn's North team Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Multiple British champion jockey Oisin Murphy has been snapped up to ride for team Scotland, with fellow Group 1-winning riders Paul Mulrennan, Hayley Turner and Pat Cosgrave among them.

Rising star apprentice Billy Loughnane will take part in his first Racing League and rides for Team Ireland, which also included fellow young talent Dylan Browne McMonagle and established riders Ben Curtis and Daniel Muscutt.

Frankie Dettori, who was recently announced as the jockey-manager for the East, picked Callum Shepherd as his first-choice, while his team also includes Arc-winning jockey Luke Morris and Jack Mitchell.

Saffie Osborne, whose 6539-1 treble on the final night dramatically secured Wales and the West the title last year, headlines that team once again, while Sean Levey, Rossa Ryan and Kieran Shoemark feature among Matt Chapman's London and the South team.

This year's Racing League begins at Yarmouth on July 27 before ending with its sixth meeting at Southwell on September 13.

Racing League 2023 jockeys

Ireland

Daniel Muscutt

Billy Loughnane

Ben Curtis

Joanna Mason

Dylan Browne McMonagle

Gavin Ryan

Adam Farragher

London and the South

Sean Levey

Marco Ghiani

Rossa Ryan

Kieran Shoemark

Jason Watson

Nicola Currie

Charlie Bishop

Scotland

Oisin Murphy

Paul Mulrennan

Hayley Turner

David Probert

Pat Cosgrave

Rowan Scott

Andrew Mullen

The East

Frankie Dettori

Callum Shepherd

Jack Mitchell

Luke Morris

Ray Dawson

Laura Pearson

Kaiya Fraser

The North

Connor Beasley

Cam Hardie

Oisin Orr

Frederick Larson

Harrison Shaw

Paula Muir

Pierre-Louis Jamin

Wales and the West

Saffie Osborne

David Egan

Adam Kirby

Ross Coakley

Trevor Whelan

Tom Queally

Rhys Clutterbuck

Yorkshire

David Allan

Clifford Lee

PJ McDonald

Tom Eaves

Jonny Peate

Ali Rawlinson

Josephine Gordon

