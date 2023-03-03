Queen Consort to visit Newmarket to mark 40th anniversary of British Racing School

The Queen Consort will visit the British Racing School (BRS) in Newmarket on Thursday to mark 40 years since the establishment's opening.

The BRS was officially opened in November 1983 by the then Prince of Wales and has become a renowned facility training young people entering racing, with alumni including Luke Morris, Tom Marquand and two-time champion Flat jockey Paul Hanagan.

The BRS is also the base for the Newmarket Pony Academy and the Queen Consort is set to meet local school children and watch them take part in a lesson before later unveiling a plaque to commemorate the 40th anniversary of school.

A painting of Belvoir huntsman John Holliday will also be unveiled by the Queen Consort at the National Horseracing Museum, which houses the British Sporting Art Trust.

More than 170 children and volunteers at Palace House are due to meet the Queen Consort before she is introduced to the artist Charles Church, a painter of horses, landscapes and country life.

Last week, it was confirmed the Queen Consort would appear alongside the King as an owner of the royal bloodstock and continue to race some horses in partnership with Sir Chips Keswick over jumps.

The King and Queen Consort have horses in training with a number of Newmarket trainers, including John and Thady Gosden, William Haggas, Sir Mark Prescott, Michael Bell and Sir Michael Stoute.

