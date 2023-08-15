Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain

Punting pointer: the trainer with a 26 per cent strike-rate and one runner into 10-3 from 6-1 on Wednesday evening

Kevin Philippart de Foy: has a live chance at Kempton on Wednesday evening
Kevin Philippart de Foy: has a live chance at Kempton on Wednesday eveningCredit: Mark Cranham

Kevin Philippart de Foy is in red-hot form as he prepares to saddle one runner on Wednesday evening with Umberto lining-up in the mile handicap (8.00) at Kempton. 

The Newmarket-based trainer is 5-19 in the past fortnight – operating at a 26 per cent strike-rate – and sits inside the top ten of in-form trainers in Britain. 

The three-year-old son of Expert Eye has yet to win in five starts but the form from his debut second at this track has worked out well with the first and fourth scoring next time out and the race producing four other subsequent winners.

Owned by King Power Racing, Umberto will be equipped with a first-time visor and De Foy is 1-3 (33 per cent) with such horses this season.

The market has also spoken in favour of Umberto, who has been backed into a best-priced 7-2 favourite having opened at 6-1 on Tuesday evening.

What does the trainer say?

De Foy said: "The horse has run very well and his novice form at Kempton was strong, as was his first run this year on the all-weather. He's been gelded since and he will be wearing the visors, so I think taking him back to Kempton, where he ran well first time out, will suit him.

"The horses are in good form over the last few weeks and I'm happy with where Umberto is and where he is with his work. He's ready to make his comeback, he's took his castration very well and I'm hoping he can do well for us."

Spotlight comment

No significant improvement for the switch to handicaps when last seen; interesting on his novice efforts though and he returns from ten weeks off (gelded during the absence) with his stable in hot form; visor now added (well held in cheekpieces last time).

Silk
Umberto20:00 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: Kevin Philippart De Foy

Read these next:

Eve Johnson Houghton: Jumby 'improving all the time' but ground key to Hungerford repeat bid 

'He's everything you would want in a racehorse' - Vadeni to take up stud duties at Haras de Bonneval in 2024 

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer 

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.

Liam HeaddReporter
Published on 16 August 2023Last updated 14:53, 16 August 2023
icon
more inBritain
more inBritain