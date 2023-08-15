Punting pointer: the trainer with a 26 per cent strike-rate and one runner into 10-3 from 6-1 on Wednesday evening

Kevin Philippart de Foy is in red-hot form as he prepares to saddle one runner on Wednesday evening with Umberto lining-up in the mile handicap (8.00 ) at Kempton.

The Newmarket-based trainer is 5-19 in the past fortnight – operating at a 26 per cent strike-rate – and sits inside the top ten of in-form trainers in Britain.

The three-year-old son of Expert Eye has yet to win in five starts but the form from his debut second at this track has worked out well with the first and fourth scoring next time out and the race producing four other subsequent winners.

Owned by King Power Racing, Umberto will be equipped with a first-time visor and De Foy is 1-3 (33 per cent) with such horses this season.

The market has also spoken in favour of Umberto, who has been backed into a best-priced 7-2 favourite having opened at 6-1 on Tuesday evening.

What does the trainer say?

De Foy said: "The horse has run very well and his novice form at Kempton was strong, as was his first run this year on the all-weather. He's been gelded since and he will be wearing the visors, so I think taking him back to Kempton, where he ran well first time out, will suit him.

"The horses are in good form over the last few weeks and I'm happy with where Umberto is and where he is with his work. He's ready to make his comeback, he's took his castration very well and I'm hoping he can do well for us."

Spotlight comment

No significant improvement for the switch to handicaps when last seen; interesting on his novice efforts though and he returns from ten weeks off (gelded during the absence) with his stable in hot form; visor now added (well held in cheekpieces last time).

Umberto 20:00 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: Kevin Philippart De Foy

