Eve Johnson Houghton: Jumby 'improving all the time' but ground key to Hungerford repeat bid

Eve Johnson Houghton believes Jumby is improving all the time and hopes for quick ground at Newbury on Saturday for his repeat bid in the BetVictor Hungerford Stakes.

The five-year-old, who beat Dubai Poet by a length and three-quarters in this contest last year, won the John of Gaunt Stakes at Haydock on his penultimate start but was most recently taken out of the Lennox Stakes due to ease in the ground.

Jumby is a 7-1 shot with Sky Bet, Paddy Power and Betfair Sportsbook behind 7-4 favourite and the 2021 winner Sacred.

Johnson Houghton said: "He’s in really great form and he’s desperate for a run, but he wants firm ground. It doesn’t have to be firm, hard ground but all this soft ground is not up his street at all.

"As long as it quickens up then I’ll be happy. We have to take it race by race but he has to run on quick ground. If it’s not quick then he won’t be running."

Jumby’s last run came when second to Audience in the Criterion Stakes at Newmarket last month, but Johnson Houghton has been impressed with what she has seen since his seasonal reappearance in April.

She said: "He’s a better horse this year and he’s improving all the time. It’s great having a chance in the race but we go where the ground is firm. He’s a good, solid and strong horse and I am very happy with him.”

Johnson Houghton is set to saddle a Group 1 winner on the same card as 2018 Queen Anne hero Accidental Agent is entered in the 7f handicap (3.00).

Regarding the nine-year-old, who competed in last week’s Racing League fixture at Chepstow, she said: "He’s really well and in great form. I thought he ran a lovely race at Chepstow and I believe there’s another big race in him."

BetVictor Hungerford Stakes (Saturday, 3.35 Newbury)

William Hill: 7-4 Sacred, 4-1 Chindit, 6 Jumby, 10 Al Suhail, Marbaan, Mostabshir, Olivia Maralda, 14 New Endeavour, 16 Pogo, Witch Hunter, 20 bar

