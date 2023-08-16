'He's everything you would want in a racehorse' - Vadeni to take up stud duties at Haras de Bonneval in 2024

The Aga Khan Studs has announced the retirement of last year's Prix du Jockey Club winner and champion three-year-old Vadeni, who is set to join Siyouni, Zarak and Dariyan at Haras de Bonneval in 2024.

Trained by Jean-Claude Rouget to win the French Classic at three alongside the Eclipse on his following start, the son of Churchill was also second to Alpinista in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe and third to Luxembourg in the Irish Champion Stakes.

The winner of his first two starts at two, including the Listed Criterium du Fonds Europeen de l'Elevage, he was also third to the high-class El Bodegon in the Group 3 Prix de Conde to conclude his juvenile campaign. He warmed up for his Prix du Jockey Club triumph with a cosy score in the Group 3 Prix de Guiche.

Georges Rimaud, manager for the Aga Khan Studs in France, said: “We are delighted to have Vadeni join the team at Haras de Bonneval, and he will come to stud with a very exciting profile.

"A stakes winner at two, he showed a fantastic turn of foot to win the Prix du Jockey Club by a record five-length margin at three, proved the best of a stellar field in the Eclipse Stakes, and placed in both the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe and the Irish Champion Stakes.

Vadeni with trainer Jean-Claude Rouget after his Eclipse success Credit: Mark Cranham

"He showed a great constitution and temperament that enabled him to perform with distinction at the highest level, not just in France but also in Ireland and the UK."

He continued: “He's everything you would want in a racehorse – precocious, fast, sound and consistent, and a dual Group 1 winner. After two busy seasons, he ran a great race to come second in the Arc in testing conditions on his first try at 12 furlongs, and it possibly took more out of him than we thought. We have therefore taken the decision to retire him now and focus on the next chapter ahead of him.

“Like Siyouni, he hails from a prolific Lagardère family that consistently produces good horses, and he is bred on the successful cross of Galileo and Monsun - so he boasts an excellent pedigree to go with his race record.”

A half-brother to the stakes-placed Vadsena among numerous winners, Vadeni is out of the winning Monsun mare Vaderana, a half-sister to Group 2 Prix du Conseil de Paris winner Vadamar, Group 3 Tyros Stakes winner and Racing Post Trophy third The Pentagon, plus Listed winner and Group 3 Prix Vanteaux second Vedouma. It is the further Lagardere family of Queen Anne and Prix d'Ispahan winner Valixir.

A stud fee will be announced at a later date.

Read more

'They both have the right profiles' - full steam ahead for Haras d’Etreham's young sires as pair face first test at Arqana

'He answered every call' - multiple Group 1 winner Modern Games retired