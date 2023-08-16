Our afternoon punting pointer won at 7-2 - can this handicapper follow up at Ayr this evening?

Jkr Cobbler has a solid 3-7 record at Ayr, so it's no surprise to see Iain Jardine saddle the four-year-old in the mile handicap (8.12 ) on Thursday evening.

The son of Awtaad completed a quickfire hat-trick at the Scottish track when justifying favouritism in a 7f handicap earlier this month, beating Bernie The Bear by two and a quarter lengths.

Jkr Cobbler has done the majority of his racing over seven furlongs, but steps up in trip to this distance for the first time since November and Jardine is confident of a big run.

Jardine said: "He seems in good form and he's come out of his last race really well. He's stepping up to a mile tonight but we don't see that being a problem.

"He's a pound well in and everything from the track to the distance should suit him. The ground will be okay for him so he's spot on for this race."

Jkr Cobbler is priced at 13-8 to add another victory to his CV.

Spotlight comment

Progressive 4yo who has won over 7f here in his last three starts; has a penalty on this step back up in trip but he forged clear to beat a subsequent winner ten days ago and has shaped as though 1m should be within range; major player.

Jkr Cobbler 20:12 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Andrew Mullen Tnr: Iain Jardine

