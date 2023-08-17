'I was quite surprised by the decision' - James Fanshawe to appeal against controversial demotion at Kempton

Trainer James Fanshawe will be appealing against the result of a stewards' inquiry after his runner, Intergalacticat, was demoted to second at Kempton on Wednesday evening despite the three-quarters of a length winning margin.
An inquiry was called to consider the placings of the 1m3f handicap after the three-year-old, ridden by Daniel Muscutt, had been deemed to interfere with the Alan King-trained Open Champion, who passed the post in second.
Fanshawe said: "After seeing the race, we weren’t shocked there was a stewards’ inquiry, but we were surprised the placings were reversed.
"We’re definitely going to appeal and we’ll see what happens because I was quite surprised by the decision as he looked like he was winning with something in hand."
Muscutt was handed a two-day suspension for careless riding, with the ban scheduled for August 30 and 31.
The stewards' report read: "The stewards considered the interference had improved Intergalacticat’s placing as Open Champion was improving up the inside of Intergalacticat when Muscutt’s mount continued to drift right-handed, causing Keniry’s mount to lose momentum, be taken off its intended line and switched to continue its run.
"Having been switched to continue its run, Open Champion stayed on strongly to be beaten a diminishing three-quarters of a length."
Open Champion, who caught the eye on his last visit here in April, had been disappointing since but had dropped 10lb as a result and returned with a visor added for the first time. He travelled well into the straight and was coming through to challenge when carried right by the favourite inside the last.
Having had to switch, he rallied, but he was still beaten three-quarters of a length so it was a bit surprising that the stewards reversed the placings.
