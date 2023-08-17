Confirmed runners and riders for the Hungerford Stakes at Newbury as ante-post favourite Sacred is not declared

Ante-post favourite Sacred has not been declared in a field of ten for the Group 2 BetVictor Hungerford Stakes (3.35 ) at Newbury on Saturday.

Trained by William Haggas, the five-year-old mare suffered a neck defeat by Khaadem in the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot on her most recent start.

Sacred, who won this race in 2021, was a general 9-4 favourite for the seven-furlong contest and instead may now head to the City of York Stakes on Saturday week.

Marbaan , who was last seen finishing third to Kinross in the Lennox Stakes at Goodwood, has been declared for the Hungerford but connections will be keeping a close eye on the weather.

The three-year-old, who has won three of his ten starts, is a best-priced 10-1 with Sky Bet but trainer Charlie Fellowes is hoping the rain stays away.

Fellowes said: "He’s come through his race at Goodwood really well, we were really happy with his run and he looks a picture.

"We’ll be on weather watch as I don’t want the ground to be too soft. I know there’s rain coming on Friday, how much rain we don’t know at the moment, but we have the City of York as a back-up plan."

Marbaan: has the option of York if he does not run at Newbury Credit: Alan Crowhurst

With the two races being just a week apart, Fellowes did not express any concern about waiting for dry ground on the Knavesmire.

He added: "It looks like quite a dry forecast there next week and if we’re not happy with the ground then we won’t be afraid to pull him out and wait for York.

"It’s very easy with the races being a week apart. The horse is ready to go, it’s just about finding the right place so conditions are right."

Last year’s Hungerford Stakes winner Jumby will bid to defend his crown in the race, while Lockinge runner-up Chindit is another to be declared.

Richard Hannon, who trains Chindit, holds a strong hand in the race after declaring Mammas Girl and Witch Hunter .

Mostabshir will represent John and Thady Gosden and Roger Varian will saddle Britannia second New Endeavour .

There will be international interest in the race as Spanish-based trainer Guillermo Arizkorreta Elosegui will be represented by Rodaballo . Misty Grey and Pogo complete the field of ten.

Confirmed runners and riders

Chindit Pat Dobbs

Jumby Charlie Bishop

Mammas Girl Rossa Ryan

Marbaan Jamie Spencer

Misty Grey Richard Kingscote

Mostabshir William Buick

New Endeavour Tom Marquand

Pogo Kieran Shoemark

Rodaballo Neil Callan

Witch Hunter Sean Levey

Summerghand: one of the favourites for the Ripon feature on Saturday Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Full field in Great St Wilfrid at Ripon

The £100,000 Great St Wilfrid Handicap (3.15 ) at Ripon on Saturday has attracted a maximum field of 20, with the David O'Meara-trained Summerghand heading the market.

The nine-year-old son of Lope De Vega has yet to win in eight starts this season, but ran a strong race to finish fourth of 15 in the Dash at York at the end of last month, posting his best Racing Post Rating in seven outings.

Stewards' Sprint hero Monsieur Kodi will take his chance in the six-furlong contest, while Sophia's Starlight and Lakota Blue are also prominent in the betting.

Confirmed runners and riders

Anthem National Andrew Mullen

Aphelios Theodore Ladd

Aramis Grey Darragh Keenan

Bay Breeze Duran Fentiman

Brazen Bolt Jason Hart

Cairn Gorm Laura Pearson

Dream For Gold Josephine Gordon

Gulliver Mark Winn (3)

Hyperfocus David Allan

It Just Takes Time Jonny Peate (3)

King of Bavaria Alistair Rawlinson

Lakota Blue Faye McManoman

Live In The Moment Mia Nicholls (7)

Monsieur Kodi Connor Beasley

Raatea Ben Curtis

Sophia’s Starlight Sam James

Summerghand Daniel Tudhope

Temple Bruer Benoit de la Sayette

Twelfth Knight Cam Hardie

Wobwobwob Joe Fanning

