'He’s got a great chance' - Stratford specialist out to give trainer his first winner of the season

Atlantic Storm makes his 22nd appearance at Stratford on Tuesday where he could provide trainer Rob Summers with his first winner of the season in the City Sign & Graphics Handicap Chase (7.00 ).

Bought from David Rees after winning a seller on his first start at Stratford in October 2018, Atlantic Storm has had three wins, seven seconds and three thirds in his 20 runs at the Warwickshire track for Summers.

Atlantic Storm has finished second over 2m3½f on his last two starts at Stratford, but now drops to the same 2m1f trip that has yielded all three of his course wins over fences.

With conditional Cillin Leonard ’s claim, Atlantic Storm is effectively 24lb lower than his last course-and-distance success in May 2021 and 27lb lower than when scoring over this track and trip in September 2019.

On his more recent form, Summers said of his strong-travelling 11-year-old: “We upped him in trip a little bit just to see if that might help him. It was just the races on offer really.

“I’ve always felt he ought to stay because he’s got a full brother [Storm Control ] who stays three miles plus. He gallops like a stayer but he’s just got a problem with his wind so I think that’s more of his problem than anything.

“He’s going back to two miles one furlong again which should suit him down to the ground. I think he’s got a great chance.”

Spotlight comment

Course regular who is not as good as he was and does not always find a huge amount when the chips are down but was second over 2m3f here on his last two outings (good/good to soft) and will be fine over today's shorter trip; probably won't be far away.

Atlantic Storm has chased home Arcade Attraction on his last two starts and his conqueror could boost the form if completing a course-and-distance hat-trick for Sophie Leech and Brian Hughes in the Hills Of Ledbury Diamond Wedding Celebration Handicap Chase (6.00 ).

Summers said: “He was a bit unfortunate because the first time he was second to Arcade Attraction the handicapper put him up 7lb and put us up 5lb so it was only a couple of pounds difference which seemed strange.

“We’re 10lb better off with him so it was a choice between the two races really. I didn’t know what to do but we waited until the last minute and thought we’ll go for the two-mile one-furlong race. I didn’t want to be beaten by him again, he won so easy the last time.”

Atlantic Storm is likely to be the highest-earning horse in Summers’ Tanworth-in-Arden yard for the sixth consecutive season.

“He’s an absolute star, he really is,” Summers said of his veteran and stable stalwart. “Cillin came and rode him on Tuesday and nearly had him off! He’s absolutely so full of himself the chap is. He might be 11 but he’s sometimes difficult to sit on.

“I’ve only got seven or eight horses to run. I haven’t got many and nothing top-class but they’ve all got chances.

While Atlantic Storm is a general 5-1 chance, Helpful , who also travels the short 28-mile round trip to make his stable debut for Summers, is 80-1 for the bumper (7.30 ).

The son of Oasis Dream was last of ten at Warwick in May on his sole start for Paul Webber but has been showing more at home than his lofty odds suggest according to his new trainer.

Summers, who bought the four-year-old for £1,200 off Martin Hughes, owner of dual Group 1-winning sprinter Shaquille, said: “I’ve got a nice horse in the bumper as well.

“He’s beautifully bred. He’s just all of a sudden started to work quite nicely. I’ve been impressed with him the last fortnight.”

