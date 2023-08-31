Four course specialists to note on Newcastle's Racing League card this evening - including a 50-1 outsider

The Racing League returns this evening as Newcastle hosts a seven-race card that is televised on ITV4. With competitive racing in store, we have delved into the action identifying four course specialists that could be worth keeping on the right side of.

Race: 5.45

Odds: 9-2

Course form figures (record): 2141 (2-4)

Won this race last year off 2lb lower and added another course-and-distance success in July. The form of that race has not necessarily worked out but the Charlie Fellowes-trained four-year-old has to be respected off a mark of 80 as she was beaten only a length when fourth in another Racing League handicap over this track and trip when rated 82 last September.

Wynter Wildes was fifth at Windsor last time but the return to the all-weather should suit as her strike-rate is 33 per cent on artificial surfaces as opposed to 14 per cent on turf.

Wynter Wildes 17:45 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: Charlie Fellowes

Race: 6.45

Odds: 50-1

Course form figures: 4533132221621013R43 (4-19)

Not a straightforward customer as she has refused to race on two of her last seven starts but all four of her wins on the all-weather have come at Newcastle and returning to the track should suit Sam England's mare.

The five-year-old is rated 2lb above her last winning mark, which came over this course and distance in February, and she will need to improve in this company to extend her decent record at the track.

Vindobala 18:45 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: James Sullivan Tnr: Sam England

Race: 7.15

Odds: 16-1

Course form figures: 12173211323156 (5-14)

Has not been seen since May but cannot be underestimated on his return from a 150-day break at a track where he has won five times.

Pockley has won twice at Newcastle off a mark of 75 so his rating of 77 could still be workable. The return to 6f should also suit.

Pockley 19:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Linda Perratt

Race: 8.45

Odds: 10-1

Course form figures: 310110 (3-6)

Badri won three times at Newcastle for Ruth Carr but is rated 10lb higher than his last success at the track on St Patrick's Day.

He will need to produce a career-best performance to make a successful stable debut for Julie Camacho but has received notable market support with Sky Bet halving his odds from 16-1 to 8-1.

Badri 20:45 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: David Allan Tnr: Julie Camacho

