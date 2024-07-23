Racing Post logo
Britain
premium

Passenger 'in good shape' for potential Saturday return at York - but late call to be made with Juddmonte on the horizon

Passenger: A Group 1 winner in waiting
Passenger beat Israr in the Huxley Stakes at ChesterCredit: Edward Whitaker

Sir Michael Stoute will wait until Thursday before committing impressive Huxley Stakes scorer Passenger to what is shaping up to be a barnstorming edition of the Group 2 Sky Bet York Stakes on Saturday, for which he is currently 13-8 favourite with the sponsors.

Passenger put subsequent Royal Ascot scorer Israr to the sword when making an impressive seasonal comeback at Chester in May but an infection ruled him out of races like the Prince of Wales's Stakes and the Eclipse this summer.

Back on song, Passenger is working towards the Group 1 Juddmonte International on August 21 but may have a dress rehearsal over course and distance at York on Saturday, in which he would incur a 3lb penalty.

