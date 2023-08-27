Passenger camp to feel their way with one-time Derby hope after winning Windsor return

Connections of the promising Passenger , regarded as a live Derby hope until disappointing at Epsom, were delighted to watch him get back on track at Windsor on Saturday.

A Niarchos family homebred, Passenger is trained by Sir Michael Stoute and was ridden by Richard Kingscote to land Windsor's Group 3 Winter Hill Stakes from the talented West Wind Blows.

Slowly away, the three-year-old made headway two out and held on from his rallying rival.

Alan Cooper, racing manager to Passenger's owners, said on Sunday morning: "It was a good result in that he showed his wellbeing and he needed it – he was a little bit rusty having been off since the Derby.

"He'd been progressing nicely though. The rain in the afternoon made the ground a little loose, which wasn't ideal but everyone was happy.

"The Derby was only his third race and Sir Michael said we'd take our time after and come back, while I think a mile and two furlongs is his optimum trip. That's what his pedigree suggests and that's what he's showing on the track."

Impressive in the Wood Ditton on his debut in April, Passenger – Stoute's first winner of August – then finished third in the Dante and Cooper added: "We did enter him in the Irish Champion Stakes, but took him out at the most recent forfeit stage because he's not mature enough for that type of race yet, being an inexperienced three-year-old, so we'll just feel our way.

"He won only last night and we haven't had a chance to think about his next race yet, but we hope he'll make a nice four-year-old next year as well."

