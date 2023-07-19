Paddington stations himself at top of Cartier Horse of the Year standings after Eclipse success

Paddington stormed to the top of the Cartier Horse of the Year standings after his tenacious victory in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown this month.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained three-year-old moved into a clear lead on 112 points, surging past last month's Coronation Stakes winner Tahiyra , who now sits second on 88.

Paddington was winning his third Group 1 in a row, having landed the Irish 2,000 Guineas and the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, while O'Brien and Coolmore have another leading candidate for the Horse of the Year and three-year-old colt division with Auguste Rodin (80), who added a second Classic to his CV with victory in the Irish Derby.

Three-year-olds fill the first seven placings on the Horse of the Year leaderboard, with Prix de Diane scorer Blue Rose Cen (72) fourth, while 2,000 Guineas hero Chaldean , Oaks winner Soul Sister and Saturday's July Cup winner Shaquille are tied for fifth on 64.

Shaquille, winner of the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot, opened up a clear lead in the sprint division after producing a sensational performance despite fluffing the start when taking the July Cup at Newmarket.

Emily Upjohn , an impressive winner of the Coronation Cup at Epsom last month, was just a half a length behind Paddington at Sandown and sits joint second in the older horse division, alongside Tattersalls Gold Cup winner Luxembourg (56). Westover (60), winner of this month's Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud, leads the way in that division.

Via Sistina (56) is another contender for the older horse category having captured the Group 1 Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh, but she failed to add to her tally when beaten by Nashwa (36), who was bouncing back from two odds-on defeats this season when running out an impressive winner of last week's Falmouth Stakes.

The winners of the 33rd Cartier Racing Awards will be announced at the Dorchester Hotel in London on November 9. The winners are determined through points earned in Pattern races (30 per cent), combined with opinions of a panel of racing journalists and handicappers (35 per cent) and votes from readers of the Racing Post and Daily Telegraph (35 per cent).

Cartier Racing Awards standings

Horse of the Year

112 Paddington

88 Tahiyra

80 Auguste Rodin

72 Blue Rose Cen

64 Chaldean

64 Shaquille

64 Soul Sister

Older Horse

60 Westover

56 Emily Upjohn

56 Luxembourg

56 Via Sistina

54 Dubai Honour

54 Mostahdaf

Three-Year-Old Colt

112 Paddington

80 Auguste Rodin

64 Chaldean

64 Shaquille

44 Good Guess

44 Marhaba Ya Sanafi

Three-Year-Old Filly

88 Tahiyra

72 Blue Rose Cen

64 Soul Sister

48 Mawj

40 Jannah Rose

40 Remarquee

Sprinter

64 Shaquille

36 Bradsell

32 Highfield Princess

32 Khaadem

32 Little Big Bear

Stayer

48 Courage Mon Ami

32 Coltrane

28 The Good Man

24 Siskany

20 Sober

