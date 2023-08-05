Opportunity knocks for lesser-known jockeys at Market Rasen before two-week break

Jump racing signs off for a fortnight on Sunday with an opportunity for some of the lesser-known names in the weighing room.

Each of the eight races on the card at Market Rasen is restricted to jockeys who have ridden 20 winners or fewer in Britain in 2023.

It is the second year the stipulation has been in place for a meeting, which certainly offers chances to conditional or amateur riders as 52 of the 73 runners are due to be partnered by a claimer.

This is the last jumps fixture in Britain before the action resumes at Market Rasen again a fortnight on Sunday and general manager Jack Pryor: "It was an effort by the BHA last year to extend the jump jockeys' break for the senior jockeys ever so slightly.

"We were supportive, it allows us to maintain the fixture, it gives an opportunity for riders who might otherwise get missed and gives the senior riders a chance to go on holiday and not worry about missing it.

"When we spoke to trainers beforehand to gauge their views they were all very supportive, which was one reason why we agreed to it, and they've voted with their feet judged on the card, we have some nice runners."

'It's a great idea to give other jockeys a chance'

Milton Harris demonstrated his support for the initiative by declaring five runners on the card.

"It's a good idea," he said. "If you've only had 20 winners, you've either been injured or you've had a bad year, or you're a young kid coming up like my Bradley Harris, who has a chance to be champion conditional jockey and, I think, is ahead of his claim."

Micheal Nolan takes over on hat-trick-seeking Guinness Affair in the novice handicap chase (2.45 ) as Gavin Sheehan, who won on the Jamie Snowden-trained seven-year-old at Hexham and Newton Abbot, is ineligible.

Snowden said: "It's a great idea to give other jockeys a chance. I had to find a different jockey for Guinness Affair but Micheal has ridden winners for us as well, he's obviously a very good jockey and he qualifies for this meeting because he rode 19 winners, so he just scrapes in."

However, Snowden did query the timing of the summer jumping shutdown, which will be extended to 19 days in 2024.

"The two-week break is great for jockeys, but less good for stable staff because all the winter horses are back in now and they are working," he said.

"Perhaps it would be better to have it in June or July, when horses are still in the field and stable staff can take holidays with their children as well."

