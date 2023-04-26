'Of course I've enjoyed it' - Harry Whittington set for final runner at Warwick on Thursday

Harry Whittington, who savoured glory at the highest level and at the Cheltenham Festival, signs off from training at Warwick on Thursday when Docpickedme will be his final runner in the 3m1f handicap hurdle ().

Whittington forged a successful business as a pre-trainer before taking out a licence and winning the Grade 1 Manifesto Novices' Chase at Aintree in 2016 with Arzal, while he recorded festival success courtesy of Simply The Betts in the Plate four years later.

He is returning to his previous pre-training role on a full-time basis now, and said: "Of course I've enjoyed it. If you'd have said to me 11 years ago I'd have done this – those winners, two Kingmakers, a Grade 3 in Ireland – I'd have eaten your arm off.

"There were many highlights, but I've always had a soft spot for Arzal's win at Newbury on Hennessy day in 2015 as it was our first Saturday winner. I think I was carried out by two chaps that night, which shows how much I enjoyed it! I was very fortunate."

Arzal: was a Grade 1 winner at Aintree for Whittington Credit: Edward Whitaker

Whittington, whose Oxfordshire yard is close to Lambourn, added: "We were training and pre-training and I want to put my focus into one, and pre-training is a good model which works.

"We're in a good location and I've had lots of positive messages about the future, so I'm looking forward to it.

"We'll also be looking to do some trading and selling with point-to-pointers and breeze-up horses for the Flat. We bought Mister Coffey, who ran so well in the Grand National, as a store horse, so it's something to explore."

On Docpickedme possibly providing a glorious final chapter, the trainer added: "It's a tough race and it didn't go well last time when he pulled up, but he came out of it fresh and well and I think the track will suit.

"It will be nice to go out with a good result, but I'll go and enjoy it. It's hard enough to get any winner so I'm not getting worked up that he has to go and win."

