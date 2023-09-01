'Not many could do what he has' - Oliver Cole plotting international campaign with Group 2 winner Jack Darcy

Oliver Cole has hailed his stable star Jack Darcy as "outstanding" after he won the Grand Prix de Deauville on his third start in 24 days, and the trainer is already plotting another international raid.

The four-year-old was well beaten on his first two starts this season but outran his 18-1 odds when a brave second to Hamish in the Group 3 Glorious Stakes at the start of last month.

He failed to emulate that form in the Geoffrey Freer just over a fortnight later when he weakened to finish sixth of seven to Arrest, but that did not stop connections rolling the dice and heading to France eight days on.

Jack Darcy was sent off a 10-1 chance on Sunday and made all to win by a length and a quarter under Cristian Demuro, and Cole, who trains in partnership with his father Paul, remains in awe of his constitution.

"It's outstanding what he did," the trainer said. "I've been told his sectional times were quicker than the Meautry [6f Group 3 won by Mill Stream]. There's not many horses who could do what he has, it's pretty rare.

"He's done pretty much nothing in between races, we've just trotted him and given him the odd canter to freshen him up, as he does get fresh easily. To put that performance in was just incredible and it made me very proud."

Oliver Cole: joint-trainer of Jack Darcy Credit: Patrick McCann

Jack Darcy was a challenge to deal with as a young horse – he was gelded before he ran as a juvenile – but is becoming more adaptable with age and could head further afield in the winter.

"He was a nightmare as a two-year-old, he's quite buzzy, fresh and happy," said Cole. "Now he's not so difficult and he's just a pleasure to be around. He loves life and thrives on it.

"I'm going to give him three weeks off now and we won't see him for a while, but we might think about the Bahrain International Trophy in November. He could be an international horse now, maybe we could go to Dubai and things like that."

On the prospect of the three-time winner being sold abroad, Cole added: "We're lucky we're keeping grips on him at the moment and for now he's staying."

Further French success could be on the horizon with the runaway Lillie Langtry winner Sumo Sam, who is being targeted at the Group 1 Prix de Royallieu on Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe day.

"She's in good form," Cole said. "Her main target is the Royallieu and the Park Stakes at Doncaster is also an option. I think the ground complimented her at Goodwood and we're looking for that on Arc day."

