'We're hopeful she can come back to the track in October' - Breeders' Cup Mile the aim for 1,000 Guineas heroine Mawj

Saaed bin Suroor has revealed an ambitious autumn campaign for his returning stable star Mawj with the 1,000 Guineas winner set to have one warm-up run at home or abroad before an intended tilt at the Breeders’ Cup Mile at Santa Anita on November 4.

Many feared the season would be over for the Classic heroine when she had a setback which ruled her out of Royal Ascot, but she looked in good shape at Godolphin’s private Chippenham Hill facility in Newmarket this week when the Racing Post was given exclusive access to watch the five-time winner enjoy a five-furlong breeze on the all-weather gallop under former jockey Tony Garth.

Mawj appeared to have done well physically for her near four-month break, with the three-year-old absent since defeating subsequent Irish 1,000 Guineas and Coronation Stakes winner Tahiyra on the Rowley Mile.