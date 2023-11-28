Nominations for the 2024 Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards revealed

The nominations for the 2024 Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards have been revealed.

The awards ceremony, organised by the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) and sponsored by Godolphin, celebrates the hard work and dedication of employees from the racing and breeding industry.

A judging panel revealed a shortlist of ten nominees for each of the six categories and will now begin the second round, which will leave three for each category. All shortlisted nominees will receive a £250 prize to recognise the significant achievement of having reached this stage.

The event will be hosted by ITV Racing’s Ed Chamberlin at Ascot on February 26, when a total of £128,500 in prize-money will be shared between the winners in six categories and their stable or stud.

Julie Harrington, chief executive of the BHA, said: "Congratulations to everyone who has been shortlisted for an award. It’s a fantastic achievement, and all those shortlisted should be very proud to be recognised by their peers, employers and the judges.

"We’re delighted with the nominations received this year, both in terms of the number and the high quality. This has made for a very competitive judging process. I wish our shortlisted nominees the very best of luck in the next round of judging."

The shortlisted nominees

David Nicholson Newcomer

Daria Bogash (Charlie Longsdon)

Chloe Blaikie (Katie Scott)

Fred Daly (Sir Mark Prescott)

Molly Roberts (Ed Walker)

Henry Pugh (Tim Vaughan)

Bethan Nelson (Warren Greatrex)

Hollie Wiltshire (Alan King)

Bella Nicholls (Jedd O’Keeffe)

Tyler Bowden-Falvey (James Ferguson)

Abel O’Gorman (Alice Haynes)

Leadership

Andrew McIntyre (William Haggas)

Eamonn O'Donnabhain (Tom Lacey)

Cheryl Armstrong (Charlie Fellowes)

Annabelle Johnson (Scott Dixon)

Kathryn Martyn (Richard Mitford)

Oliver Kozak (Warren Greatrex)

Liz Mason (Amy Murphy)

Lucinda Lingwood-Rix (Tim Vaughan)

Kirsty Huff (Nick Gifford)

Jeremy Mahot (Chris Gordon)

Rider/Groom

Chloe Angus (Jedd O’Keeffe)

Keagan Kirkby (Paul Nicholls)

Chelsea Brooks (Ollie Pears)

Clive Banwell (Christian Williams)

Madan Singh (Mick Appleby)

Alice Kettlewell (Karl Burke)

Emily Meek (Jeremy Scott)

Lyndsey Bull (Ian Williams)

Lorena Walsh (Lucinda Russell)

Vicky Boyle-Atkins (Richard Phillips)

Stud Staff

Jack Conroy (Chasemore Farm)

Noel Challinor (Northmore Stud)

David Porter-Mackrell (Newsells Park Stud)

Jaqueline Birkhead (The Royal Studs)

Cara Stephen (Bumble Bloodstock)

Melinda Hertelendy (Fittocks Stud)

Scott Marshall (David Redvers Bloodstock)

Laura Wright (Hazlewood Bloodstock)

Anna Carruthers (Fittocks Stud)

Csaba Babas (Hascombe & Valiant Stud)

Dedication

Andrew Fairchild (North Farm Stud)

Kerry Jones (Sir Michael Stoute)

Fiona McGlone (Hascombe & Valiant Stud)

Martin Coulson (Blue Diamond Stud)

Linda Murphy (Rae Guest)

Chris Carter (James Tate)

Shamus Donkin (Habton Racing)

Claudia Carruthers (Nick Alexander)

Andrea Kelly (Tim Vaughan)

Brian Taylor (Luck Greyer Shipping)

Community Award

David Letts (Racing With Pride)

Rory Bevin (Habton Racing)

James Rennard (The Jockey Club)

Samantha Luton-Hughes (Racing Together)

Lauren Semple (Police Scotland/Scottish Racing Academy)

Catherine Leeson Injured Jockeys Fund/Jack Berry House)

Emma Tranter (Salisbury Racecourse)

Joanna Flaherty (Chelmsford City Racecourse)

Steph Collett (HEROS)

Claire Edmunds (National Horseracing College)

